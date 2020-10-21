Excitement as ‘Clean Water Na Life’ hits airwaves

‘Clean Water Na Life’, an awareness campaign production of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources supported by African Development Bank (AfDB) is set to hit the airwaves in two locations across the country.

Produced by Vein Entertainment, the 30 minutes radio and television programme which includes drama segment tagged ‘Prevention is better than cure, is a demonstration of the power of theatre as a tool for advocacy, and attitudinal change communication. With veteran producer and theatre director, Tunji Fatilewa as head of its production team, the initiative is a media intervention project of the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) which features interview, vox-pop and dramatization.

At a sneak preview of the production to stakeholders in the art and health industry recently, Mr. Fatilewa explained that “WASH is a multi-faceted project designed to create awareness amongst the citizenry on the importance of clean water and other important personal hygiene measures, to ensure sound public health”

He added that this enlightenment programme “will go a long way in creating the much needed awareness that the generality of Nigerian citizens living in rural areas who still drink stream or well water, direct from source, and without any form of treatment, lacked.”

While the radio programme is produced in pidgin language and would be aired nationally on the service of Radio Nigeria, the television version, produced in Hausa and Yoruba respectively is being aired in Yobe and Osun State respectively. Mr. Fatilewa further explained that the choice of Yobe and Osun state was based on a national survey initiated by the continental bank.

“Osun and Yobe state were selected for this phase of the project a result of the baseline survey carried out as part of this project where both state came top on the rating of states with acute issues of water supply and unhealthy hygiene, the production of the radio programme in pidgin English was informed by its universality.

Pidgin English is spoken and understood by a larger percentage of Nigerians, and foreigners alike”, he said, adding that there is the likelihood that more languages would be incorporated in the next phase.

Segmented into three, the 30-minutes programme features an interview session where experts from the ministry of water resources in the respective location, and other stakeholders and related agencies air their views on issues relating to the WASH project, the spirit behind it and how to ensure personal hygiene, with focus on clean water.

The vox pop session, present the audience with views from the streets, where they test the understanding of those interviewed on issues of hygiene.

This segment is a mix-grill of funny responses and of course a show of the level of ignorance of most Nigerians, especially how we trivialize such important health related issues.

The third and final segment is the drama segment. With such notable screen actors like Hafiz Oyetoro (Saka), Kayode Aiyegbusi, MaijiddaYakima Mohammed, Oluwaseun Odukoya and Kate Okoye and Daughter Jack in the cast, the play painted a vivid image of the dangers inherent in unclean water and unhygienic life.

The sample episode shown at the sneak preview is titled ‘Aunty Nurse’ and is set in a town called Jambo. There was an outbreak of epidemic because the villagers resorted to fetching water from unclean sources because their borehole broke down.

Having saved the life of a daughter of the village affected by the pandemic, Aunty Nurse took the citizens through the process of water treatment, as a preventive measure.

There is no doubting the fact that, those who would have the opportunity to hear and watch this educative programme in the selected states, would have great fun, considering entertainment value. I am sure also that the message will not be lost on them.

Watching one’s child or ward succumb to death due to avoidable unhygienic lifestyle is a strong message that should be able to force change. I do hope that the project would achieve its purpose and that more of edutaining public awareness programmes would be produced on other very important issues that affects our daily lives, using theatre and art in general, as a tool.

