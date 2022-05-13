Excitement as Dance Naija Dance reality show debuts

A leading content company, Zee Entertainment, is set to woo the Nigeria music industry with ‘Dance Naija Dance’ reality show. ‘Dance Naija Dance’ promises to be a brilliant fusion of Nigeria and Idian dances to entertain the audience. The dance reality show will showcase everyday people showing off their moves as they attempt to replicate steps in each challenge, curated specifically by the celebrity judges and guests.

A group of dancers will be competing each week in an array of high-energy dance sequences, all of which will be demonstrated by the show’s celebrity creators. ‘Dance Naija Dance’ is expected to last for a period of 13 weeks, and grand prize of N5million up for grabs. On how they were able to select the final list for the show, the organizers stated that there were 21 days for selection process online where people had to register and the screening was done.

The CEO – Africas (Sub-Saharan Africa & Indian Ocean Island), Zee Entertainment, Somnath Malakar, said the selection process was tedious because over 300 hundred entries were received, adding that it was not easy getting the final list of contestants. “We needed to be thorough with the selection process and it was not easy. Nigerians are so talented. We received over 300 hundred entries and it was very difficult to drop anyone. But, at the end we were able to come up with final 16 contestants who will battle for the period of 13 weeks go be able to go home with the grand prize of N5million. “The money is just all cash, there will also be gift items etc.”

