Arts & Entertainments

Excitement as Dance Naija Dance reality show debuts

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comments Off on Excitement as Dance Naija Dance reality show debuts

A leading content company, Zee Entertainment, is set to woo the Nigeria music industry with ‘Dance Naija Dance’ reality show. ‘Dance Naija Dance’ promises to be a brilliant fusion of Nigeria and Idian dances to entertain the audience. The dance reality show will showcase everyday people showing off their moves as they attempt to replicate steps in each challenge, curated specifically by the celebrity judges and guests.

A group of dancers will be competing each week in an array of high-energy dance sequences, all of which will be demonstrated by the show’s celebrity creators. ‘Dance Naija Dance’ is expected to last for a period of 13 weeks, and grand prize of N5million up for grabs. On how they were able to select the final list for the show, the organizers stated that there were 21 days for selection process online where people had to register and the screening was done.

The CEO – Africas (Sub-Saharan Africa & Indian Ocean Island), Zee Entertainment, Somnath Malakar, said the selection process was tedious because over 300 hundred entries were received, adding that it was not easy getting the final list of contestants. “We needed to be thorough with the selection process and it was not easy. Nigerians are so talented. We received over 300 hundred entries and it was very difficult to drop anyone. But, at the end we were able to come up with final 16 contestants who will battle for the period of 13 weeks go be able to go home with the grand prize of N5million. “The money is just all cash, there will also be gift items etc.”

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Yemi Alade talks about My Man in visuals

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, has come through with the official visuals for My Man — a song featuring Kranuim, the Jamaican singer. The Egar Boi-produced collaboration was released recently. In the visuals, the 33-year-old Afropop queen talks about her man and some of the features about him that attracted her to him. “Make I tell […]
Arts & Entertainments

Reasons Anita Okoye filed for divorce

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Documents reliably obtained by Saturday Telegraph have outlined five reasons why Anita wants her marriage to her music star husband, Paul Okoye (Rudeboy of PSqure fame) dissolved. The first of those reasons is that they no longer share mutual conjugal relationship as husband and wife. According to Anita in the petition, Paul denied her any […]
Arts & Entertainments

Iyabo Ojo acquires new mansion in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has acquired a palatial house in Lagos. The movie star took to her Instagram page where she shared a photo of the sprawling mansion. “Finally God has done it & it’s marvelous in my sight,” she captioned the photo. The actress joins the list of celebrities with properties in the highbrow […]

