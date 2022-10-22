Sports

Excitement as Dare commissions Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III Mini Stadium in Oyo

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

The sporting memory and community development legacies of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, was Thursday relived as the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr Sunday Dare, inaugurated a Mini Stadium sited on a former dump site at Oke Aremo area of Oyo Town.

The “Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III Mini Stadium” was initiated by one of the children of the late monarch who is a member of the House of Representatives for the Oyo federal constituency, Prince Akeem Adeyemi (a.k.a. Skimeh). It was facilitated by the lawmaker in conjunction with the Metropolitan Development Association led by retired Arch Bishop Ayo Ladigbolu, and assisted by the Federal Ministry of Sports. The inauguration of the football arcade was witnessed by many dignitaries and indigenes of Oyo who watched the selected Stars from Oyo and Ibadan play against each other to the admiration of all.

Among the players were former soccer Stars including: Dimeji Lawal, Dele Ajiboye, Muyiwa Lawal, Ademola Ikudaisi, with Skimeh as Captain of the Oyo Alaafin Ambassador. In his address, the Ogbomoso, Oyo State-born Minister who said that he is a son to the late Alaafin because of his very close affinity with Aafin, noted that the feat was part of the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring that youth of the country are encouraged to be useful to their communities, and thereby shun vices. He appreciated the late Alaafin and his son, Prince Akeem for initiating the idea by turning the dump site to a useful mini stadium, thus contributing to the environmental sanitation of the community. Flanked by the Director General of the Ministry of Sports, Prof. Olawale Morounkola, the Director of Procurement, Mr. Segun Oke, Engr. Tunji Okedairo, Ag. Director/ Facility and Stadium Management Department, the Minister said: “There is a national plan under the Minis- t r y of Youth and Sports to develop grassroots sporting facilities.

Apart from this mini stadium commissioned today, there are other mini stadia that have been built and commissioned across the country especially under the seven and a half years of President Muhammadu Buhari. Today is very significant because of the passion and drive behind it; because of the late Alaafin who wanted this to happen; because of his son Hon. Akeem Adeyemi who drove that vision and of course by me who also, and the plans that we have

 

Our Reporters

