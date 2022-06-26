Body & Soul

Excitement as first Chinese- Teaching TV programme, Happy Chinese, launches

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Happy Chinese, a TV programme that simplifies the learning of Chinese language, has debuted to the delight of enthusiasts.

Chinese is one of the official languages of the United Nations, with China establishing herself as a dominant trade partner with Africa. The programme which began in December 2021 on StarTimes has attracted positive reviews from the public.

 

While some viewers said the program met their Chinese learning needs, some viewers said that although they have not yet learned Chinese, they have gotten a preliminary understanding of Chinese and Chinese culture through this program, and hope to start their way of learning Chinese from this program. From a vox pop gathered from viewers, Rabiu Jamiu, a businessman in Kano said, “Happy Chinese has built a useful learning platform for me.

Interested persons don’t have to worry about having any prior knowledge of Chinese. The program has quality teaching resources, and is well-localized, providing me with educative content while also entertaining me.” “By following Happy Chinese TV programme, I have been able to learn basic Chinese which has enhanced business relations with my Chinese clients.

 

The programme is very relatable because its infuses what we are conversant with to illustrate the teaching,” Chibuike Gad, an Electronics importer, said. The Happy Chinese TV programme was introduced by the Center for Language Education and Cooperation of the Chinese Ministry of Education.

The program was necessitated following the interrelations between Africa and China which has led to growing interest in culture and traditions of the Chinese. Happy Chinese is broadcast on ST Kids channel and Sino Drama channel on StarTimes. It could also be streamed on StarTimes-ON mobile app.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Gorgeous valentine vibes from Rikaoto By Me

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

It’s Lover’s Day special and the themes cannot be anything less than ‘Red Hot’, ‘Sexy’ and ‘Exceptionally Gorgeous’. This is why these breathtaking red dresses from Rikaoto By Me fashion brand is all the inspiration you need for that Valentine’s Day dinner look. The red dresses range from Rikaoto By Me’s finest designs, chose the […]
Body & Soul

Victor Adoji clocks 50 in style

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Turning 50 has its attractions, though as one approaches the golden age, the perks of youth take a gradual bow and life unfolds more meaningfully.   It was another milestone for Dr. Victor Alewo Adeoji, when he attained the golden age on Saturday, May 29, 2021. As the erudite banker-turned politician popularly called DVAA by […]
Body & Soul

I love acting, found new love in movie directing –Eberechukwu Nwizu

Posted on Author IFEOMA ONONYE,

Nollywood actress, Eberechukwu Nwizu, formerly known as Bhaira Mcwizu, recently added another feather to her cap in the movie industry. The actress, who came to limelight after winning the third Amstel Malta Box Office (AMBO) reality show in 2007, joined other women in the movie industry like Kemi Adetiba, Omoni Oboli to become a movie […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica