Excitement as first Chinese- Teaching TV programme, Happy Chinese, launches

Happy Chinese, a TV programme that simplifies the learning of Chinese language, has debuted to the delight of enthusiasts.

Chinese is one of the official languages of the United Nations, with China establishing herself as a dominant trade partner with Africa. The programme which began in December 2021 on StarTimes has attracted positive reviews from the public.

While some viewers said the program met their Chinese learning needs, some viewers said that although they have not yet learned Chinese, they have gotten a preliminary understanding of Chinese and Chinese culture through this program, and hope to start their way of learning Chinese from this program. From a vox pop gathered from viewers, Rabiu Jamiu, a businessman in Kano said, “Happy Chinese has built a useful learning platform for me.

Interested persons don’t have to worry about having any prior knowledge of Chinese. The program has quality teaching resources, and is well-localized, providing me with educative content while also entertaining me.” “By following Happy Chinese TV programme, I have been able to learn basic Chinese which has enhanced business relations with my Chinese clients.

The programme is very relatable because its infuses what we are conversant with to illustrate the teaching,” Chibuike Gad, an Electronics importer, said. The Happy Chinese TV programme was introduced by the Center for Language Education and Cooperation of the Chinese Ministry of Education.

The program was necessitated following the interrelations between Africa and China which has led to growing interest in culture and traditions of the Chinese. Happy Chinese is broadcast on ST Kids channel and Sino Drama channel on StarTimes. It could also be streamed on StarTimes-ON mobile app.

