Excitement as Folarin Ogunsanwo is installed as Alara of Ilara

That Prince Olufolarin Olukayode Ogunsanwo could rise through the ladder to become the tax master of Centre of Excellence, that is, the Executive Chairman of the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service, LIRS, is no doubt, a huge achievement.

Also, the fact that he made good use of the exalted position to record unprecedented successes and to serve humanity while he occupied the seat cannot be downplayed. It is, therefore, safe to say this laudable record among many other personal sacrific

es, has uplifted his status to the sleepy town of Ilara that made all and sundry throw their weight behind him when his ruling house presented him as their choice to take over the kingship reign after following the demise of Oba Hakeem Adesanya.

Although competition for the throne became a tussle due to the fact that there were others who were equally interested, but because due consultations and processes were observed to arrive at the choice of brilliant and intelligent Ogunsanwo, his candidature stood as he emerged the Oba Elect for Ilara.

After so much waiting at the instance of outbreak of Covid -19 pandemic and the rest, Prince Ogunsanwo has eventually become the substantive king of Ilara.

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, days ago presented the staff of office to the Prince Olufolarin Olukayode Ogunsanwo, therefore becoming The Alara of Ilara in Eredo Local Council Development Area, Epe Division.

This installment no doubt made excitement, joy and happiness visible throughout the length and breadth of Ilara as the people have been in great mood knowing that with a King like Oba Ogunsanwo, it’s a new dawn of development and good things in the land.

