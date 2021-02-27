Excitement as ‘Ghosting’ based on COVID-19 pandemic premieres

All is set for the world virtual premiere for Ghosting, a play inspired by the traumatic experience of the COVID-19 pandemic that rocked the world – breaking every connection of the everyday human relationship under the guise of the ‘’new normal’’.

A production of Footprints of David and MONSTER Truck in coproduction with Ballhaus Ost, this engaging theatre piece will mount the stage in a two-day world virtual premiere today Saturday Februsry 27th and Sunday 28th, via https:// www.ballhausost.de/produktionen/ ghosting/ and www.footprintofdavidart. com.

The Nigeria live premeire holds on Saturday, March 20. A cross-continental theatrical exploration – Monster Truck (Germany) and Footprints of David Arts (Nigeria) – both companies uniquely juxtaposing characters in seamless chain of performance brings to life the import of Ghosting.

Defined by their deflection the conformist “conversation and act”, Monster Truck engages the use of images and bespectacled act in perusing the motive of the play with Footprints of David. According to celebrated dancer, choreographer and founder of Footprints of David, Seun Awobajo, ‘Ghosting’ was inspired by the traumatic experience of the COVID-19 pandemic that rocked the world – breaking every connection of the everyday human relationship under the guise of the ‘new normal’.

Awobajo said: “Since the dreaded coronavirus outbreak was first announced in late 2019, nations have jostled to remedy the further spread of the deadly virus. “Forced to curtail its further spread which mulct of destruction keeps spreading like wildfire – numbers of mortality increasing by the minutes, a compulsive lockdown was imposed by nearly all the nations of the world.

“In addition to its collateral damage of massive deaths, it also crippled economic activities leading to retrenchment of large workforce – a sharp decline in GDP on the national front. No thanks to COVID-19’s derisive duct, creativity is sharply affected.

“Artiste no longer find expression of their stock in trade in largest gathering of halls, cinemas, theatre halls or street gatherings – the world for a first time is boxed in the virtual reality of times.” “Amidst the hullabaloo, a creaky noise is silenced – a beat resonates and muse is awoken again!

The new normal stance is defiled for the creation of something similar to the crass of its times – unseen, unheard, untouched, yet it is felt like an adrenaline shot down the veins. “ There is convergence of thoughts across two nations in different continents – even though the airports are shut down, and there is a riotous jam of communication. More than ever, the voice pierces through the hearts of its fraternal bond – holding hands in a telepathic connection.

A theatre piece was created – Ghosting!” “Born of two different continents, it breeds spirituality rather than an absenteeism of physical touch. Ghosting divines, a translocation of the cast to a patmos of solitude, primal existence and experimentation of newness.

“The lead role, Sahar Rahimi in Germany reveals the masked alter-egos of her imagination – entrenched in the soul of seven other performers in faraway Nigeria. “Sahar pours her heart in cast in other places – with reflective moods foreshadowing images culled from Berlin and Lagos respectively. The message carried on in a younger cast, Anjoola Faniyi.” The production is funded by the Berlin Senate Department for Culture and Europe and the Performing Arts Fund.

Like this: Like Loading...