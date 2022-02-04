News

Excitement as Glo Battle-of-the-Year Nigeria premieres tomorrow

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Digital solutions provider, Globacom, yesterday announced that its highly anticipated dance reality TV show, Glo Battle-of-the-Year Nigeria, will premiere at 8pm on February 5 on its mobile streaming app, GloTV. The show, which is the biggest dance reality competition in the world, will offer millions of cash prizes to winners across seven dance categories and also the opportunity to win the grand prize of representing Nigeria at the international battle of the year Globacom in its announcement of the show’s premiere said: “Since we kicked off the ‘call for entry’ phase of the Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria Competition, we have been amazed by the response we received.

The array of Nigerian talents we have seen has been nothing short of exceptional and we are excited to show the world the quality of dance talents and entertainment Nigeria has.” Continuing, the company noted that; “We appreciate the commitment of our partners and project team who have been instrumental in bringing the show to episodic viewing for the first time in Nigeria.

“We are confident that the talents and the viewing audience are in for an exhilarating experience. We urge them to get the GloTV app on myglotv. com and watch the talents dance their way to mega millions.” The show’s unique format features three stages – beginning with the regional battle rounds and quarter finals, followed by the live semi-finals and finals performance shows.

 

Our Reporters

