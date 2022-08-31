Excitement as HYPPADEC intervenes in ravaging gully erosion in Kwara community

STEPHEN OLUFEMI ONI reports on the intervention of a Federal Government agency, Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC), in the ravaging gully erosion threatening the newlyrenovated general hospital and its environs in Patigi community, headquarters of Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State

The ancient city of Patigi, headquarters of Patigi Local Government Area in Kwara State, went agog on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, as a Federal Government agency, the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC), flagged off the construction of drainages/dykes to salvage the structures of the community’s newly renovated General Hospital and those of its surrounding residential areas from the ravaging gully erosion that is fast threatening it. The project, it was learnt, will gulp the sum of N212 million. HYPPADEC, by its mandate, was established by the Federal Government to address the ecological and other socioeconomic challenges of Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas in Benue, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Niger and Plateau States. And it is gratifying that In line with this mandate the Commission has, within the less than two years of its operation, from January 15, 2021 to date, recorded monumental achievements worthy of emulation by other agencies of government. In his keynote address at the flag off ceremony, the Managing Director of the Commission, Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa, said HYPPADEC has, as a special area of concern, the tackling of ecological problems, especially prevention and control of flood and other environmental hazards, adding that “the project, which is about to be flagged off in Patigi is of strategic importance to the Commission.”

Drainages and dykes

Lack of drainages and dykes, the MD said, has multiple inherent negative effects, resulting not only in flooding, which in turn could lead to loss of lives and properties and spread of diseases, but also reversing government’s efforts, especially in terms of infrastructural development. He said: “Among other things, for example, it causes deterioration of roads and other critical infrastructure like the Patigi General Hospital. The importance of this project can, therefore, not be over emphasised. This is more so because the environmental hazards about to be tackled possess threats that can cause distress not only to the inhabitants of the residential areas around the General Hospital, but also to the multiple patients from the neighbouring communities in Kwara as well as Niger and Kogi states.” Yelwa gave special recognition to Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, saying the Commission has been enjoying the full cooperation of his government, which, according to him, has been invaluable in carrying out the Commission’s programmes and projects within the state. In the same vein, the MD lauded Senator Sadiq Umar Suleiman, the Senator, representing Kwara North for his untiring support and cooperation, as well as other members of the National Assembly from the HYPPADEC states for their commitment and dedication in seeing that HYPPADEC receives the proper and adequate support as provided in the enabling Act establishing the Commission, while also making special mention of the Etsu Patigi, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Bologi II and his Council for drawing the attention of the Commission to the gully erosion.

Proper maintenance culture

Harping on proper maintenance culture by the people, Yelwa noted that drainages/ dykes could hardly endure without proper maintenance, saying one of the major challenges that governments face in terms of infrastructural development is in the tendency of people to reverse the efforts, either through lack of maintenance or even through outright abuse and destruction. He said: “It is common in Nigeria to see people dumping refuse in drainages. This is highly uncalled for. I, therefore, charge all members of this community to contribute their respective quotas towards ensuring good maintenance of the drainage system about to be constructed. Indeed, the adverse environmental effects of poorly maintained drainage systems and poor waste management habits are almost equal with the effects of their complete absence.”

Financial support

Expectedly, the disclosure by the MD at the event that no fewer than 30,000 poor and vulnerable people from each of the HYPPADEC states will benefit N30, 000 each under the Commission’s social intervention programme to alleviate their suffering drew a thunderous ovation from the mammoth crowd, especially the youths, adding that the disbursement of the palliative fund would be carried out in collaboration with the state governments in the respective HYPPADEC states. Yelwa, who further assured the people that the Commission would continue to attend to their hydrological and socioeconomic challenges as contained in the Act that established it, said the funds would be disbursed to beneficiaries free to support them. In his speech, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who was represented by Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi, said erosion, land degradation and deforestation, among others, are among the major environmental issues affecting Kwara State in recent times, adding that the “issues are caused and accelerated largely due to human factors ranging from excessive wood logging for commercial purposes to charcoal production and so on, and of course other natural factors like climate change and global warming.”

State interventions

He said: “Within year 2020 till now our government has intervened in different environmental management activities ranging from advocacies and sensitisations across the State – also on radio and television stations, dredging and building of embankments – for flood and erosion control in some parts of the state, including the capital, Ilorin, massive tree planting exercises and afforestation campaign across the state, partnerships with relevant civil society/non-governmental organisations and many more. “In light of the foregoing, I wish to appreciate the Hydro-Electric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) for keying into our efforts in reclaiming our environment from imminent land degradation. This feat is highly commendable and you may wish to look into those areas with hydro-electric installations across the State that are being threatened by these adverse environmental factors and work in partnership with our Government in bringing desired succour to the people. “Interventions such as tree planting campaigns for afforestation would be highly recommended as it would break heavy wind and reduce heavy flows of water during precipitation that wash away the soils and lead to gully erosion.” AbdulRazaq vowed that his administration would not relent in listening and delivering qualitative services to the citizenry. In her address, the Kwara State’s Commissioner for Environment, Mrs Remilekun Banigbe, appreciated HYPPADEC for swiftly intervening in the erosion control at Patigi, noting that the problem was caused by deforestation and other human-made activities.

Dredging

Banigbe, who disclosed that there is an ongoing dredging of the Asa River to give room for free flow of water in order to put an end to incessant flooding in the state, called for proper monitoring of the ecological prone areas to know the remote causes of the problems in such areas with a view to finding lasting solutions to them. Also speaking, the Senator Representing Kwara North Senatorial District, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, who noted that the 570 meters erosion control project would checkmate erosion not only in Patigi community but also its environs when completed, said the National Assembly has put in place a bill to ensure proper funding for HYPPADEC, urging the Commission to continue to embark on people-oriented projects in accordance with its mandate. Also speaking, the traditional ruler of the community, the Etsu Patigi, Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Bologi II, urged the Commission to help intervene in the poor road infrastructure traversing the area. The monarch, who said the Commission’s intervention, with the active support of the state government, would help to reduce the suffering of the people, added that the roads are dilapidated and dangerous to travel on. He added that the area also lacks electricity supply, noting that not every member of the community could afford electric supply through solar power projects.

