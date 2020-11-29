Excitement as Idowu, Akanbi celebrate firm’s first anniversary

Starting a company in Nigeria and sustaining it for one resourceful year, most especially with the current state of the nation’s economy, calls for celebration.

That was the reason friends, staff, business associates and well-wishers recently gathered to celebrate the first anniversary of SR IPD Container and Logistics Company Limited, The logistics company, established exactly one year ago has already started show resilience in the industry even as it has demonstrated strong commitment to safety and professionalism in the industry reflecting on its first year in cargo, haulages and logistics business.

Co-owned by the duo of Mr. Segun Idowu and Mr. Ademola Akanbi, the Chairman/ Managing Director, Mr. Segun Idowu, while reflecting on the journey through the year said, SR IPD Container and Logistics Company Limited, started operation on October 2019 with major interest in marine logistic businesses.

He noted that adequate safety measures have to be put in place within a short period of establishment of the company in other to guide against casualties.

He said: “No records of casualties, loss of life and accident were recorded since the establishment. Operations have been seamless for the past one year. Although, there have been ups and downs that are normal for a business but, not beyond what we can handle.”

While reflecting on the infrastructural development on that sector of the economy for the past one year, Idowu said the efforts of the present government by realising and taking road infrastructure along the sea ports in Nigeria especially Lagos ports road from Mile 2 to Liverpool jet onward Apapa port as a priority must be commended. He also said that Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) must make it a policy for all containers not to ply the major roads but, rather they should be moved through the waterways.

He said: “With this development, Lagos State Government and NPA will be making it mandatory and obligatory for all the logistic business owners to use the waterways as means of transportation which is safer, faster and more convenient, create numerous job opportunities and freeze heavy trucks from the major roads.”

In the same development, the co-chairman of the company, Mr. Ademola Akanbi, expressed gratitude to God Almighty for keeping and sustaining the company despite the challenges in the business within the year.

He said: “Our experience and challenges have taken our learning curve to another level, to understand the working place in the ecosystem, interact and grab the opportunity in the ecosystem”.

Akanbi commended President Mohammadu Buhari on his tremendous efforts at reactivating the railway sector as an integral part to the intermodal transportation system linking all ports in Lagos to railway terminals across the sea port in the country.

He noted that infrastructure development is the key to logistic business and creating more ports for healthy competitive, productivity, connectivity, efficiency and job opportunities as Nigeria can generate N7 trillion yearly if additional sea ports can open across the states.

Like this: Like Loading...