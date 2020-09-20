Excitement as Ifeanyi Adefarasin is a year older

The founder of House On The Rock Church, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, is in a happy mood. And this is because it was the birthday anniversary of the man of God’s beloved wife, Pastor Ifeanyi Adefarasin few days ago.

The beautiful half-caste woman of God, Ifeanyi, added another year to become 48 years old and expectedly, the event has made excitement to pervade the household.

In the spirit of her day, her lovely husband did all within his reach to ensure the wife has a fabulous outing. That is aside lots and lots of special birthday wishes from all treasured quarters.

With the love she received days ago, Ifeanyi will sure live in the euphoria for a long time to come. Former beauty queen, Ifeanyi was born 16th of September, 1972, to late prominent Nigerian Professor, a Pathologist,Victor Nonyelum Mordi and mother, Gisa, of German origin. Pastor Ifeanyi Adefarasin studied at the University of Lagos and later went on to become a banker before she wedded Pastor Paul Adefarasin on the 3rd of June, 1995.

The couple is blessed with three children: Hilda Adebola, Alvin Adegboyega and Alexander Adekunle. Passionate about empowering women, Pastor Mrs Adefarasin is noted for delivering powerful messages of hope and upliftment.

