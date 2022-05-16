Excitement as Justice Odili bows out of Supreme Court

TUNDE OYESINA writes on the excitement that trails the retirement of Justice Mary Odili from the Supreme Court after attaining the age of 70 years

It was a time of celebration Thursday last week as friends, families, colleagues and well-wishers of Justice Mary Odili stormed the Supreme Court to celebrate the erudite jurist as she bowed out of active service upon clocking 70 years. The occasion was a valedictory session organised by the Supreme Court in honour of Justice Odili, who until her retirement, was the second most senior Justice on the Bench of the apex court. Speaking at the event, Justice Odili warned against speeches or actions that could propelled the unfortunate civil war which took lives of millions of Nigerians about 55 years ago. Odili while noting that Nigeria is currently in an ’emergency situation’ warned that the reoccurrence of the ugly incident must be avoided by all means. She said: “During the war, we survived the air raids with the bombers and fighters as low as the height of fruit trees with me catching the eyes of the pilots on an occasion”. Justice Odili disclosed further that she brought this period of her life up “not to whip up animosities or negative feelings but to call to the mind of all and sundry, the emergency situation which now faces the nation.” “Some of the actions or speeches that propelled the unfortunate war which took the lives of millions of our people are being re- enacted at this time”, she added. While calling for a concerted efforts at tackling upsurge in youths unemployment, Justice Odili noted that the nation’s mounting insecurity challenges are not unrelated to the menace. She added that the massive unemployment of tertiary institutions’ graduates is a tip of the iceberg as the condition of non-graduates who are numerous in number have made the matter of grave concern. She also spoke on the nagging issue of restructuring, saying it should be given the attention it deserves. She said: “The issue should be given an immediate attention, lest we ignore the matter at the risk of a lost opportunity to set the ship of state on the right course”. In his speech at the occasion, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Makami (SAN), described retired Justice Odili as a true image of a renowned jurist and African heroin. He said the executive arm of government will work with the judiciary for critical reforms that would facilitate speedy trials and enhance confidence in the justice sector. Malami reiterated the commitment of Buhari’s administration to respect the dignity and independence of the judiciary as well as promoting harmonious relationship between the executive and the judiciary. While commending the judiciary for its role in enthroning a virile, dynamic and democratic culture in the country, Malami also applauded the apex court for its landmark judgements which have contributed to strengthening and sustaining democracy in the country. In his speech, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, showered encomiums on the retired Justice, describing her as an epitome of jurisprudential finesse and an insuperable lioness. The CJN said Justice Odili has entered the revered history books of the country’s judiciary as the third woman to rise to the apex court of the land and held sway in the discharge of her judicial functions. Odili’s retirement will further deplete the number of Justices at the apex court to 16, just as another of her colleagues, Justice Ejembi Eko, is also bowing out. Justice Odili (nee Nzenwa), was born on May 12, 1952 at Amudi Obizi, Ezinihitte – Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

She attended various Primary Schools, including: St Benedict’s Primary School, Obizi Ezinihitte; St Michael’s Primary School, Umuahia; St Agnes Primary School, Maryland, Lagos and Our Lady of Apostles Primary School, Yaba, Lagos between 1959 and 1965. She also attended various Secondary Schools, including: Our Lady of Apostles Secondary School, Yaba; Owerri Girls Secondary School, Owerri; Mbaise Girls Secondary School, Mbaise and the Queen of the Rosary College, Onitsha between 1965 and 1972. Justice Odili later proceeded to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (Enugu Campus) and obtained her Bachelor’s Degree in Law (LL.B (Hons)) in 1976. She attended the Nigerian Law School in 1977 for her B.L Certificate. Justice Odili served as Pupil State Counsel, Ministry of Justice, Abeokuta, Ogun State from 1977 to 1978. She was also Pupil State Counsel, Ministry of Justice, Benin, Bendel State, 1978. She was a Grade III Magistrate in Benin, Bendel State (1978 -1979). Chairman, Juvenile Court, Benin, Bendel State (1978 – 1979) Magistrate Grade II, Rivers State(1979 – 1981), Chairman, Juvenile Court, Rivers State (1979 – 1981). Magistrate Grade I, Chief Magistrate Grade I (1981 – 1992). Judge, High Court of Rivers State (1992 – 2004). Justice, Court of Appeal, Abuja Judicial Division (2004 – 2010), Presiding Justice, Court of Appeal, Kaduna Division (2010 – 2011). Justice Odili was appointed a Justice of the Supreme Court on June 23, 2011, and was later conferred with National Honour of Commander, Federal Republic, CFR. She is married to a former Governor of Rivers State, Peter Odili, and their marriage is blessed with children.

