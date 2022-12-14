Excitement as Kwara Garment Factory set for commissioning

STEPHEN OLUFEMI ONI reports on the dearth of viable industries in Kwara State and the efforts of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration to reverse the situation

Kwara State, though one of the 12 states created in 1967 by the Military Administration of General Yakubu Gowon, has lamentably continued to wear the toga of a civil service state, depending largely on the monthly cash inflows from the Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC). Thus the state had for a long time lacked viable industries that are capable of shoring up its internally generated revenue profile and providing employment opportunities for the state’s restless youths. It is a matter of regret that thriving industries of yore, such as Tate and Lyle, Matchco, Jebba Paper Mill, Bacita Sugar Company, Kwara Breweries and Kwara Textile, among others, are now moribund as a result of mismanagement and lack of foresight. It was this deplorable situation that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration met on ground when he came on board in 2019, and, ever since, he has not left the people of the state in doubt of his determination to reverse the unsavoury situation by investing in critical infrastructure economic development that would place the state on a higher economic pedestal.

Capital projects

The state’s Commissioner for Youth Development, Hon. Bode George Towoju disclosed that the AbdulRazaq administration has a number of capital projects in its kitty which are almost ready for commissioning. One of such projects, he said, is the Visual Arts Centre that would be a software centre for every actor, not only in Nigeria, but also in Africa because “what we are bringing in there is second to none in Africa. It comprises dubbing, graphic animation, and lots of other things. The pre and post production of films will be done at the visual centre, as well as the practical village, which is also 75 per cent completed and will be commissioned soon. Most of the equipment is already on the ground. We just need to start fixing them.”

Innovation hub centre

The ongoing Innovation Hub Centre, he added: “Is another monumental project of the administration that would change the course of destiny of Kwara youths for good by making them self-reliant and nipping poverty in the bud among the teeming youths in the state. It is also nearing completion and will soon be commissioned. Also, our Nocha FM in Okuta, Baruten Local Government Area is ready for commissioning. “We are also working on the Kaaki FM and other booster stations in Lafiagi and Patigi. We have high respect for the media in Kwara State; we want to develop that industry. If you look at what is happening on Kwara TV now, it is as if you are watching Aljazeera, CNN, though we are still not where we are going. When you talk about Radio Kwara too, it was dead when we came on board, but today it has bounced back. The kind of money they are generating now they have never generated in the history of the radio station. Things have taken a complete new dimension for Kwara because the governor is putting Kwara first and we are very proud of his style of leadership.”

Garment factory

However, Kwarans are particularly elated and excited that the multi million naira garment factory has been completed and waiting for commissioning. Towoju said: “I can tell you authoritatively that what needs to be done in the garment factory is just cleaning, that is all. Everything is set to reposition Kwara back to its rightful position. Recall that we used to have a garment factory in the past, but due to the ineptitude and lackadaisical attitude of past administrations, the factory is today moribund. “The Kwara State Garment Factory is one of the legacy projects of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq which will place the state on the map and make it a go-to place for garment production in the country. “It’s an investment primed to raise the business outlook of the state, improve the state’s IGR and as well generate several employment opportunities for the people.

“The factory has already been equipped with industrial machines and materials that will make its operations seamless and efficient. “The factory is made up of the production section, embroidery section, cutting section and other sections which have been equipped with sophisticated machines, such as Lockstitch Sewing machines, pneumatic cuff and collar pressing, turning and trimming machines, cover stitch and over lock sewing machines.

“The Kwara State Garment Factory will be the largest in West Africa upon completion and delivery.” Checks by New Telegraph in the state revealed that no fewer than 20,000 workers would be employed by the garment factory by the time the project takes off. Speaking on the new factory, a young entrepreneur, Shola Adegoke, commended Governor AbdulRazaq for embarking on this laudable project, saying it would go a long way in shoring up the internally generated revenue of the state, while also providing employment opportunities for the people of the state.

He cautioned the present administration against allowing the new project to go the moribund path of the erstwhile garment factory by appointing people of proven integrity and impeccable character to manage the factory. An elated youth, Afeez Akinola, said he’s eager for the project to take off, optimistic that he would be one of the lucky workers to be employed.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...