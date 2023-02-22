Excitement as Kwara South Monarch honours AbdulRazaq

STEPHEN OLUFEMI ONI reports on why a Kwara South traditional ruler, Oba Solomon Olugbemiga Oloyede Atobatele II, the Olusin of Isanlu-Isin in Isin Local Government Area of Kwara State, decided to confer chieftaincy titles on Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and his wife, Amb Olufolake, during his 14th anniversary celebration as a monarch

When Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq was sworn in on May 29, 2019 as the Governor of Kwara State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), it was intriguing that rather than getting full support from all and sundry in running the administration, his traducers both from within and outside his own party, never believed in his ability to weather the storm in the arduous task of providing good governance for the people of the North central state.

‘Otoge’ Aside from huge distractions from the opposition, particularly the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which had held the state by the jugular for 16 years before it was swept away in the 2019 general elections through the massive ‘Otoge’ (‘enough is enough’) Movement employed by the opposition, the ruling APC in the state incidentally was also enmeshed in serious infighting, bickering and acrimony before the election and even after the party had secured victory and got to power.

This internal wrangling, coupled with the vituperations from the opposition, no doubt, took its toll on the AbdulRazaq administration as it was to an extent distracted from the pursuit of its good work, culminating eventually in the defection of a horde of party members to other parties, though not a few also defected from other parties to the ruling party.

Notwithstanding the initial hiccups, Governor AbdulRazaq has left no one in doubt about his mission and vision for the state, which was to completely change the narrative and clean the Aegean stable that had long called for attention.

In the last three and a half years, the AbdulRazaq administration has, to all intents and purposes, positively impacted on virtually all sectors of the economy, particularly education, health, roads, social investment programmes, and infrastructural development across the 193 wards of the state, among others, a development that drew applauses from the citizenry.

Recognitions Little wonder, the AbdulRazaq administration’s giant strides have earned the governor a horde of recognitions and chieftaincy titles from across the three senatorial districts of the state, the latest being the one bestowed on him by the highly revered traditional ruler of Isanlu- Isin in Isin Local Government Area of the state, Oba Solomon Olugbemiga Oloyede Atobatele II, during his 14th anniversary celebration as a monarch on Friday, February 10, 2023.

It was frenzy and excitement all through as the sons and daughters of the agrarian community from across the country and the Diaspora stormed the epoch making event in their numbers to honour and celebrate their monarch for the achievements recorded during the eventful 14 years, aside from cultural displays which also brightened the ceremony.

The colourful event was also graced by the crème de la crème from across the state, including cabinet members, TIC Chairman for Isin Local Government, Hon. Tunde Timothy Fadipe; APC stalwarts led by Alhaji Moshood Mustapha; first class monarchs led by the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye II, and the Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, Oba Ismail Yahya Alebiosu, and foremost industrialist, Alhaji Kamorudeen Yusuf.

The governor was conferred by the Olusin of Isanlu-Isin with the title of Atunluse of Isanlu-Isin, while his wife, the First Lady, Ambassador Olufolake AbdulRazaq bagged the title of Yeye Atunluse of Isanlu- Isin kingdom, amid ecstasy by the mammoth crowd.

Oba speaks Speaking on behalf of the community on the occasion, Oba Oloyede said: “Your Excellency, this 14th year coronation anniversary was organised to honour and appreciate your good performances, especially in Isin Local Government Area in general and Isanlu-Isin in particular. This is evident in the field of education through comprehensive renovation of school buildings and supply of various modern educational materials.”

The monarch, who lauded Abdul- Razaq’s contributions to the growth of the state, particularly Isin land, said the infrastructural projects the government has executed in Isin have turned around the community, assuring the governor of their support and overwhelming votes at the polls.

He said: “For example, your government also comprehensively constructed a block of two classrooms at Baptist LGEA Primary School, Isanlu-Isin at the site of the first school building constructed in 1945. “Another block of six classrooms was renovated at Saint Joseph’s LGEA Primary School, Isanlu-Isin.

To crown it all, your government also constructed an ICT centre of 25 system units at the same Saint Joseph’s LGEA Primary School, Isanlu- Isin. The centre is now operational. “Again, your government carried out a comprehensive renovation of the Dispensary and Maternity (Idi-Igba) Centre, Isanlu- Isin.

This was supported with the full perimeter fencing of the health centre. The performances were also complemented by your administration with the provision of comprehensive delivery of health services, facilities, and drugs to health centres throughout Isin Local Government Area.”

Oba Oloyede said the administration has performed so well across the state and in Isin LG in particular, pledging that the people would cast their votes for the Governor and other APC candidates at the polls.

An elated governor No doubt, it was a momentous event as the elated Governor AbdulRazaq came up for a huge ovation in the local government area as monarchs and community leaders applauded his administration’s giant strides in the area in all sectors of the economy, with particular reference to education.

The governor, meanwhile, has congratulated the Olusin of Isanlu-Isin, who doubles as the paramount ruler of Isinland, Oba Solomon Olugbemiga Oloyede Atobatele II on his 14th anniversary as a monarch. AbdulRazaq, in his acceptance speech, promised that the administration will focus on agro processing in the coming years to deepen government’s investment in agriculture, especially cashew production and processing in Isin community, among other developmental projects.

“We have done well, and in Sha Allah, we count on your support to do better,” he said. “In terms of developmental efforts, we will continue to do more. We will work on the Oke-Onigbin – Isanlu-Isin road, among other requests.” The governor thanked the Olusin of Isanlu-Isin for the title and congratulated him on his 14th coronation anniversary.

“On behalf of the people and government of Kwara State, we wish you well. We also thank you for the peace in your domain. Working with the local government chairman, we have seen stability in Isanlu-Isin and across Isin Local Government Area.

This is due to your hard work and we commend you for that.” Prince Shaibu Olanrewaju, who was the guest speaker at the event, said the state was until 2019 a mortuary of infrastructural wreckages and backlog of salary arrears for royal fathers. He urged the people of Isanlu-Isin and Kwara State to reciprocate the good gesture of Governor AbdulRazaq

