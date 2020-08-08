Excitement as Lagos, Abuja hold Fringe Festivals from Nov to Dec

PAWSTUDIOS Nigeria is set to present this year’s edition of the Lagos and Abuja Fringe Festivals at various venues across the city of Lagos and Abuja.

Lagos Fringe Festival is scheduled to hold from November 17 to 22, while Abuja Fringe Festival will hold from December 3 to 6.

The festivals will bring together participants and facilitators from Mexico, Uganda, Belgium, Senegal, USA, Kenya, UK, South Africa, Canada, Brazil, Ghana, Portugal and Nigeria.

The organisers also stated in a statement signed by the Director of the festivals, Mr. Kenneth Uphopho, who is an ISPA Fellow and a founding member of the Guild of Theatre Directors in Nigeria, said invitations for applications to participate in both festivals have been sent and entries were currently being collated for scheduling. He said: “This initiative follows our objective to strengthen our creative communities, promote inclusive participation and development via entrepreneurship, women’s empowerment, youth engagement, and cultural exchange.

“We will deliver on this initiative through; Showcasing and Professional development. Lagos Fringe is in its third year now developing and engaging artistes, Abuja Fringe will also support artistes to present a creative mix of theatre, poetry, film, spoken word, magic, cabaret shows, exhibitions, literature, dance and music, among others in repurposed spaces and virtually.

“We also have some festival programs that will focus on learning through a series of conversations, workshops and networking events all related to the festival theme,” Uphopho said.

However, in light of the recent pandemic, the organisers of the festival have reviewed the programming for the multidisciplinary open access arts festivals to 50 per cent virtual engagements and 50 per cent physical interactions with social distancing measures in place.

He added: “The programme which will be published on the website soon will include an official festival launch ceremony, live shows and plays, panel discussions, playwriting classes, screening of short films and documentary films that will be selected from local and international film makers.

“The screenings of all non-English films will have subtitles. There will be performances in music, spoken word, games, talent shows, alternative music concert and comedy.

For these shows – the tickets range from N2000 to N5000. Some of the events will be free but the general idea is to be able to support & encourage artistes affected by COVID-19.”

The Fringe Producer, Brenda Fashugba , an Obama leader, who also sits as the convener for the Women In The Arts, in her remarks said the 2020 edition of Lagos Fringe Festival, following up on last year’s commitment, will also be presenting awards to deserving members of the creative industry who have distinguished themselves as advocates in their respective fields. Past winners include Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, Tunde Kelani and Bayo Oduneye.

Brenda said: “The women in the arts initiative will run creative empowerment programmes for women during the festivals.

We are also encouraging collaboration and co-creation among artistes for shared resources due to the nature of the arts in the light of this pandemic.”

