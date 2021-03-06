Excitement as MCSN appoints Sunny Ade as president

…GoCreate App goes live

The General Council (Board) of the Musical Copyright Society Nigeria Ltd/Gte (MCSN) has appointed veteran singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Dr. Sunday Adeniyi Adegeye (aka King Sunny Ade, as the Honorary President of the society. KSA’s appointment coincided with the society’s GoCreate App going on live for the monitoring and reporting of the use of music on all platforms (digital, online and offline) within Nigeria. KSA was Chairman of the Board of the Society during the turbulent period when MCSN was struggling to be approved or licensed as a collecting society (now Collective Management Organisation).

As chairman, KSA led several delegations of MCSN to meet with Ministers and top Government functionaries to press for the recognition of MCSN as a collecting society. KSA also led MCSN through series of serious legal battles for the respect and defence of the rights musicians. Many of the cases have now come out in favour of MCSN, even up to the Supreme Court.

The appointment was apparently in recognition and appreciation of the past leadership duties of King Sunny Ade to MCSN. In his new role, KSA is expected to act as the Ambassador Plenipotentiary of the Society opening more doors of opportunities for the society by leveraging on his wide experience and contacts around the world for the benefit of the Society and its affiliates. MCSN is also expected to leverage on the vast experience and network of King Sunny Ade in pushing the cause of the Society.

It would be recalled that MCSN launched the GoCreate App for the monitoring, tracking and reporting of the use of musical works and sound recordings on all platforms sometime in the third quarter of 2020, in the peak of the first wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The App has successfully undergone series of test run and is now going live as the first African digital tool to assist Collective Management Organisations in the onerous task of monitoring, tracking, analyzing and accurate reporting of the use of music for equitable distribution of royalties to interested parties, who are members and affiliates of MCSN.

With the full deployment of the Go- Create App, the days of royalty distribution using human perception would become a thing of the past, while the regularity of the exercise would become frequent, as opposed to once in a year or many years as had happened in the past. Speaking about these two important developments, the Chief Executive Officer of MCSN, Mr. Mayo Ayilaran, said the potential of MCSN is gradually being revealed to the Nigerian music and entertainment industry, particularly the creative sector. He added that with time, it is certain that the locust years of the Nigerian music industry would be fully restored.

Ayilaran said the APP was now available to all artists, record labels, producers, writers, composers and publishers who are registered with us at the MCSN. He concluded that those who are not yet members are invited to download the “Gocreate Africa” APP now on Google Play Store and APP Store or Web to register and upload their music to enable proper monitoring and collection and distribution of their Royalties. KSA would formally be inaugurated as MCSN’s President on a date to be soon announced.

