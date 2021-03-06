Arts & Entertainments

Excitement as MCSN appoints Sunny Ade as president

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

…GoCreate App goes live

The General Council (Board) of the Musical Copyright Society Nigeria Ltd/Gte (MCSN) has appointed veteran singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Dr. Sunday Adeniyi Adegeye (aka King Sunny Ade, as the Honorary President of the society. KSA’s appointment coincided with the society’s GoCreate App going on live for the monitoring and reporting of the use of music on all platforms (digital, online and offline) within Nigeria. KSA was Chairman of the Board of the Society during the turbulent period when MCSN was struggling to be approved or licensed as a collecting society (now Collective Management Organisation).

As chairman, KSA led several delegations of MCSN to meet with Ministers and top Government functionaries to press for the recognition of MCSN as a collecting society. KSA also led MCSN through series of serious legal battles for the respect and defence of the rights musicians. Many of the cases have now come out in favour of MCSN, even up to the Supreme Court.

The appointment was apparently in recognition and appreciation of the past leadership duties of King Sunny Ade to MCSN. In his new role, KSA is expected to act as the Ambassador Plenipotentiary of the Society opening more doors of opportunities for the society by leveraging on his wide experience and contacts around the world for the benefit of the Society and its affiliates. MCSN is also expected to leverage on the vast experience and network of King Sunny Ade in pushing the cause of the Society.

It would be recalled that MCSN launched the GoCreate App for the monitoring, tracking and reporting of the use of musical works and sound recordings on all platforms sometime in the third quarter of 2020, in the peak of the first wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The App has successfully undergone series of test run and is now going live as the first African digital tool to assist Collective Management Organisations in the onerous task of monitoring, tracking, analyzing and accurate reporting of the use of music for equitable distribution of royalties to interested parties, who are members and affiliates of MCSN.

With the full deployment of the Go- Create App, the days of royalty distribution using human perception would become a thing of the past, while the regularity of the exercise would become frequent, as opposed to once in a year or many years as had happened in the past. Speaking about these two important developments, the Chief Executive Officer of MCSN, Mr. Mayo Ayilaran, said the potential of MCSN is gradually being revealed to the Nigerian music and entertainment industry, particularly the creative sector. He added that with time, it is certain that the locust years of the Nigerian music industry would be fully restored.

Ayilaran said the APP was now available to all artists, record labels, producers, writers, composers and publishers who are registered with us at the MCSN. He concluded that those who are not yet members are invited to download the “Gocreate Africa” APP now on Google Play Store and APP Store or Web to register and upload their music to enable proper monitoring and collection and distribution of their Royalties. KSA would formally be inaugurated as MCSN’s President on a date to be soon announced.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija 2020: Condoms have reduced – Nengi tells Ozo

Posted on Author Reporter

  Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Nengi, has noted that condoms in the house are reducing. Nengi made the observation while having a breakfast with her supposed boyfriend, Ozo. She told Ozo, “Condoms have reduced.” “How many have you used,” she said jokingly. In response, Ozo said “I wish I had used them.” The first […]
Arts & Entertainments

Entertainment entrepreneur, Collins Oviawe’s big dreams

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Collins Oviawe is a record producer, influencer, music mogul, singer, songwriter and a renowned record label executive. He is also the CEO of PlayNation RichGang, an entertainment company – with divisions ranging from music to lifestyle events. Popularly known as ‘Governor of Africa (GOA)’, Osazuwa hails from Edo State where he attended his elementary school […]
Arts & Entertainments

Indian man climbs mobile tower after endless feud with wife

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A man in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh was so ‘fed up’ after quarrelling with his wife that he climbed up a mobile tower and refused to come down till a group of police officers convinced him. Twitter users are sharing news reports about the bizarre incident that happened in UP’s Moradabad town on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica