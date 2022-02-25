Arts & Entertainments

Excitement as Monalisa Chinda, others treat audience to great performance of Philomena

It was excitement galore as Nollywood heavyweights including Monalisa Chinda, Charles Inojie, Francis Duru, Ejike Asiegbu, Kester Oshioraeme and Tammy Abusi took to the stage, to perform play titled, ‘Philomena; Interview With A Prostitute’, written and directed by Bimbo Manuel. In an event set with beautiful ambiance, from the red carpet to the stage, PortHarcourt city witnessed a stage play in all glory, characterized by overwhelming performance, expertise, comedy, glitz and glamour, from the February 11-14th, 2022.

Nigerian actress and film producer, Monalisa Chinda and team had launched this play in Port Harcourt City produced by Bikiya Graham-Douglas and brought by KIKE Productions. The stage play, had a massive turnout, with red carpet sessions filled with very guests, celebrities alike and various media houses.

Speaking about the event and the stage performance, the executive producer, Monalisa Chinda, said: “I’m happy this turned out so well. We rehearsed so well for this. Given the kind of support we’ve got-ten, it encourages us to go back to our drawing table, to begin to churn out dramas such as this, that would elevate the society”. With so much excitement, Bikiya Graham- Douglas, producer of the play, added: “Port Harcourt came out.

They supported us and we are encouraged now more than ever that there is the need to continue to do productions like this in the garden city” The play told an extraordinary tale revolving around the experiences of three major characters – a failed journalist, an expired prostitute, and a frustrated teacher that the nature of Nigerian social, economic, and cultural factors had stagnated their lives.

 

