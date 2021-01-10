News

Excitement as Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe,Yemi Edun emerge bank CEOs

While the banking sector can’t be said to be a male-dominated, it’s leadership positions is unarguably almost known to be occupied by men. Of course, there have been women who have distinguished themselves and rose to the topmost position as Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of various banks.

 

It is again considered to a winning situation for the women folks following the emergence of two women as MDs of two different banks in a single week. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe emerged as MD of Fidelity Bank and Yemisi Edun was named MD of FCMB.

 

While the two women are up to the task, they, however, attained the plum position through different reasons. In the case of Ikpe, she took over from Nnamdi Okonkwo whose time as boss of Fidelity elapsed in December.

 

For Edun, her emergence in the acting capacity became necessary following the compulsory leave imposed on the former MD, Adams Nuru, who is battling an alleged sex scandal

