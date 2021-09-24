Arts & Entertainments

Excitement as Olakira performs ‘4Play’ EP to exclusive audience

Singer, songwriter, producer, Ade Ebenezer, popularly known as Olakira, on Friday 17th September 2021, hosted a debut private listening party in Lagos, where he performed tracks off his recently released EP, “4play”. The exclusive event which held at the Free Me Digital Space, Lekki and hosted by Dotun and Moet Abebe, saw in attendance personalities including Skales, Fliptyce, Father DMW, Big Brother Naija season 6 housemate; Sammie, award winning OAP; Realskillz, Magnito and many others. A highlight from the show that left the crowd in awe of the ‘In My Maserati’ crooner was his first appearance on stage, dressed in a white robe.

While on the robe, Olakira performed three songs; ‘For Life’, ‘Summertime’ and ‘In My Maserati’ The listening, organised by U&I Music; Olakira’s signed Management is the artiste’s first hosted event, since he came into limelight in 2020, after the release of ‘In My Maserati’ and ‘Maserati Remix’. The fully packed studio, captured by OAV Production, r e – vealed the artiste’s talent, wh e r e he is s e e n playing the keyboard and performing his song simultaneously. Reacting Olakira said: “I didn’t know it will turn out this way. I appreciate the love and support from everybody who took out time to be here. Good music I got, good music you shall receive. Thank you, people”.

