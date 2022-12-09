Arts & Entertainments

Excitement as Oshodi Arts, Culture Gallery Foundation hosts Christmas carol festival

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

This year’s edition of the Cristmas Carol Festival & Children’s End-ofthe- Year Celebration, themed ‘Sing for Christ’, organised by Oshodi Arts & Culture Gallery Foundation, a subsidiary of Oshodi Arts Gallery, kicked off yesterday with pomp and ceativity. Themed ‘Sing for Christ’, the festival, which is taking place Oshodi Arts Gallery/ Music Village, Obafemi Awolowo Road, Ikorodu, Lagos, brings together students from various secondary schools in Ikorodu area of Lagos sing various christmas carols as they showcase their creativity while also celebrating end of the year 2022. According to the MD/CEO Oshodi Arts Gallery, Dr. Oshodi Seyi Paul, over 100 students from various secondary schools in Ikorodu are expected to feature in the programme. “This Christmas Carol Festival has been our usual end of the year party, as part the corporate social responsibility of the gallery.

It is for secondary school students in Ikorodu. So what we do is like what they normally do in Lagos State, titled ‘The Experience’. The title of this one is ‘Sing For Christ’. So we are calling each of the schools to come and sing for Christ. We are giving them Christmas hymns, so each one of them will do a presentation of Christmas Carol. A school will sing one; another school will sing a different one, and so on. Then we will collate it. And winners will emerge. We have gifts for the first, second and third respectively,” he said.

“We are expecting 50 to 100 schools. We are doing the programme at Music Village, Awolowo Road, Ikorodu, Lagos. It is a way of bringing the various schools together to sing for Christ. It is a period of celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

EbonyLife begins principal photograph for ‘Chief Daddy 2’

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Production has reportedly kicked off for a sequel to EbonyLife film’s 2018 hit comedy ‘Chief Daddy’. According to Mo Abudu, principal photography began on Thursday with Niyi Akinmolayan as director and John Demps as the director of photography. A statement from her reads in part: “It is always great to be back on set. Our […]
Arts & Entertainments

How Imprxx will reposition, boost entertainment industry, by Ileesemi

Posted on Author TONY OKUYEME

Ayo Ileesemi is an inventor with a passion for the arts and culture sector, especially the entertainment industry. He is the brain behind the start-up, imprxx.com, a live streaming platform. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he talks about how Imprxx will reposition the entertainment industry, boots the arts and culture sector, promote talents and, […]
Arts & Entertainments

Bollywood star, Akshay Kumar, in hospital with COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has been hospitalised a day after testing positive for COVID-19. The actor said he was doing fine but decided to get admitted as a “precautionary measure under medical advice”. Many crew members of the film he was working on in Mumbai city have also tested positive, reports the BBC. Several […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica