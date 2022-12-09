Excitement as Oshodi Arts, Culture Gallery Foundation hosts Christmas carol festival

This year’s edition of the Cristmas Carol Festival & Children’s End-ofthe- Year Celebration, themed ‘Sing for Christ’, organised by Oshodi Arts & Culture Gallery Foundation, a subsidiary of Oshodi Arts Gallery, kicked off yesterday with pomp and ceativity. Themed ‘Sing for Christ’, the festival, which is taking place Oshodi Arts Gallery/ Music Village, Obafemi Awolowo Road, Ikorodu, Lagos, brings together students from various secondary schools in Ikorodu area of Lagos sing various christmas carols as they showcase their creativity while also celebrating end of the year 2022. According to the MD/CEO Oshodi Arts Gallery, Dr. Oshodi Seyi Paul, over 100 students from various secondary schools in Ikorodu are expected to feature in the programme. “This Christmas Carol Festival has been our usual end of the year party, as part the corporate social responsibility of the gallery.

It is for secondary school students in Ikorodu. So what we do is like what they normally do in Lagos State, titled ‘The Experience’. The title of this one is ‘Sing For Christ’. So we are calling each of the schools to come and sing for Christ. We are giving them Christmas hymns, so each one of them will do a presentation of Christmas Carol. A school will sing one; another school will sing a different one, and so on. Then we will collate it. And winners will emerge. We have gifts for the first, second and third respectively,” he said.

“We are expecting 50 to 100 schools. We are doing the programme at Music Village, Awolowo Road, Ikorodu, Lagos. It is a way of bringing the various schools together to sing for Christ. It is a period of celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.”

