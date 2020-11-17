Excitement as Osun public schools return to old uniform

Principal and students of Baptist Girls High School, Osogbo, have commended Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for reverting the school uniform to it old colours.

Oyetola’s directives that the old uniform should be returned starting from the beginning of new academic session eventually took effect on November 16, 2020 as monitored by our correspondent.

The principal of Baptist Girls High School, Osogbo, Mrs. Stella Oluwatoyin Olatunji, described the reversal of school uniform to the old colours as the best. She said: “Returning the students has been very smooth and peaceful.

The commissioner has visited us. Directors of schools have visited us and they are satisfied with the compliance. “The boys have been relocated to St. Charles and the girls in that school have been coming here. We have lists of the boys coming here and the list of the girls has been submitted to them at St Charles.”

On why some students are still wearing the old uniform, the principal said, “as human beings, they cannot all comply at a time.

However, the government has given them till December 1 to change to the new uniform”. Olatunji, however, expressed joy, having only female students in her school.

She said: “Controlling only females will make it very peaceful. It is because women are easily controllable.” One of the students of Baptist Girls High School in Senior Secondary School (SSS) 3, Ibrahim Rashidat, expressed joy that she would see students of her school in uniform outside the school and be able to easily identify them. Another SSS 3 student,

Osunkwo Chidinma, commended the reversal of school uniform to its old colours. She said: “Though the school is boring without boys around, we have no choice since it is the directive from the government.

“However, as for girls only, I love it and we girls will move forward. We have brilliant ones among the boys that you can study together.

Some of those that are causing trouble are not students of our school; they usually come from another school.” On the school uniform, Chidinma said, “as for me, I don’t like the one we were using before because if I see my schoolmate in school uniform outside, I can’t recognise her because of the same uniform.

But now, if I see my schoolmate in green and white uniform, I can recognise her with the school uniform”.

