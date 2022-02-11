Excitement as production of Conversation In Transit begins

stars RMD, Osas Ighodalo, Uzee Usman, Rahama Sadau, Tope Tedela, Tana Adelana, Alex Ekubo

Shooting of Conversation In Transit, Nigeria’s first movie to be shot almost entirely on a moving train, began last Sarturday at the Mobolaji Train Station, Ebute Metta, Lagos. The film, which is being directed by Robert Peters and produced by Rogers Ofime, is a production of Native Media, a multi-award-winning television production company, known for notable films such as Oloibiri, Voiceless, Hush, Zamani, Hotel Majestic amongst others. Conversation In Transit features aray of notable artistes, like RMD, Osas Ighodalo, Uzee Usman, Rahama Sadau, Tope Tedela, Tana Adelana, Alex Ekubo.

It is about Hajara (an event planner), Ini (a career woman), and Adeola who embark on a train ride with an abusive fiance, a cheating and an alcoholic repentant husband. What follows is a gripping love story, with all the twists and turns, and set in a moving train. A visit to the locaion at the Mobolaji Train Station, Ebute Metta, Lagos, shows that the Ofime-led Native Media team is committed to ensuring high quality production as they have assembled some of the best hands in the industry, from Director, Production Designer, Director of Photography (DOP), Script Supervisor, Assistant Director, to Production Manager, Location Manager, Make-Up artist, Sound Engineer, Set Designer and others. The film is also being shot with latest movie cameras. There is also attention to details in terms of costumes and make-up, even those playing extras in the film.

For the award-winning filmmaker, director and cinematographer, Robert Peters, directing ‘Conversation In Transit’ comes with its challenges being the first Nigerian movie to be shot almost entirely on a moving train, he is confident that the production will be top notch at th end, given the attention to details in the prodction process. He also believes that the production will bring out the best in him. ‘’This is a new process for me, I am happy, I am excited,’’ he enthused.

‘’I can’t wait to shoot this film. He recalled that after he received the script from the producer, he felt like it was a crazy idea, but it was also beautiful, and he loved it. He noted that although, ‘’one of the biggest problems we have in this part of the world is that we don’t plan, and I wanted us to plan, and that is why we are paying attention to details.’’

He added that although, he has shot short scenes on a train but not an entire movie. ‘’So it becomes a task to do almost an entire movie on a train. So we went into research to know what we would need to shoot a movie on the train. We reviewed the script and the actors, but the most difficult part is logistics.’’ Also speaking with New Telegraph on location, Uzee Usman, who plays the role of Umar expressed joy for being in “Conversation In Transit’, which he described as top notch. ‘’I love the originality of the story, in fact, its originality is top notch. Internationally, we are going to take Nigeria and the infrastructure in terms of railway to a global view,’’ he said, For Tana Adelana, who is Inih in ‘Conversation In Transit’, the movie has profound messages that make one listen to one’s intuition; love if you have to love and trust when you want to trust. ‘’The end game of every movie is to get a satisfied audience, so I do anticipate that the audience will be satisfied; they will enjoy every second of the film; no dull moment, no sad moment,’’ she said.

