Arts & Entertainments

Excitement as production of Conversation In Transit begins

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

stars RMD, Osas Ighodalo, Uzee Usman, Rahama Sadau, Tope Tedela, Tana Adelana, Alex Ekubo

Shooting of Conversation In Transit, Nigeria’s first movie to be shot almost entirely on a moving train, began last Sarturday at the Mobolaji Train Station, Ebute Metta, Lagos. The film, which is being directed by Robert Peters and produced by Rogers Ofime, is a production of Native Media, a multi-award-winning television production company, known for notable films such as Oloibiri, Voiceless, Hush, Zamani, Hotel Majestic amongst others. Conversation In Transit features aray of notable artistes, like RMD, Osas Ighodalo, Uzee Usman, Rahama Sadau, Tope Tedela, Tana Adelana, Alex Ekubo.

It is about Hajara (an event planner), Ini (a career woman), and Adeola who embark on a train ride with an abusive fiance, a cheating and an alcoholic repentant husband. What follows is a gripping love story, with all the twists and turns, and set in a moving train. A visit to the locaion at the Mobolaji Train Station, Ebute Metta, Lagos, shows that the Ofime-led Native Media team is committed to ensuring high quality production as they have assembled some of the best hands in the industry, from Director, Production Designer, Director of Photography (DOP), Script Supervisor, Assistant Director, to Production Manager, Location Manager, Make-Up artist, Sound Engineer, Set Designer and others. The film is also being shot with latest movie cameras. There is also attention to details in terms of costumes and make-up, even those playing extras in the film.

For the award-winning filmmaker, director and cinematographer, Robert Peters, directing ‘Conversation In Transit’ comes with its challenges being the first Nigerian movie to be shot almost entirely on a moving train, he is confident that the production will be top notch at th end, given the attention to details in the prodction process. He also believes that the production will bring out the best in him. ‘’This is a new process for me, I am happy, I am excited,’’ he enthused.

‘’I can’t wait to shoot this film. He recalled that after he received the script from the producer, he felt like it was a crazy idea, but it was also beautiful, and he loved it. He noted that although, ‘’one of the biggest problems we have in this part of the world is that we don’t plan, and I wanted us to plan, and that is why we are paying attention to details.’’

He added that although, he has shot short scenes on a train but not an entire movie. ‘’So it becomes a task to do almost an entire movie on a train. So we went into research to know what we would need to shoot a movie on the train. We reviewed the script and the actors, but the most difficult part is logistics.’’ Also speaking with New Telegraph on location, Uzee Usman, who plays the role of Umar expressed joy for being in “Conversation In Transit’, which he described as top notch. ‘’I love the originality of the story, in fact, its originality is top notch. Internationally, we are going to take Nigeria and the infrastructure in terms of railway to a global view,’’ he said, For Tana Adelana, who is Inih in ‘Conversation In Transit’, the movie has profound messages that make one listen to one’s intuition; love if you have to love and trust when you want to trust. ‘’The end game of every movie is to get a satisfied audience, so I do anticipate that the audience will be satisfied; they will enjoy every second of the film; no dull moment, no sad moment,’’ she said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Korede speaks on Honey Glow Beauty Word deal

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Popular Nollywood Actress and producer Kemi Korede is absolutely the talk of the town right now as she recently signed one-year multimillion naira endorsement deal with the famous and renowned skincare Therapist Oyindamola Abiona, CEO ‘HoneyGlow Beauty World.   She was so excited about the endorsement and couldn’t wait to share the good news with […]
Arts & Entertainments

Davido, Teni in talks over new album ‘Wondaland’

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nigerian superstar, Davido took to his Twitter page on Thursday to reminisce about the night that Teni chased him down in traffic, so he could feature on her upcoming debut album, ‘Wondaland.’ In the tweet, Davido wrote that: “Crazy night when lil sis @tenientertainer saw me in traffic chased me down to get in the […]
Arts & Entertainments

Brazilian media celebrity, Sheyla Hershey, celebrates birthday in style 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Known for her extremely large breast implants, Brazilian media celebrity, Sheyla Hershey recently celebrated her 41st birthday in grand style pulling the biggest string in New York City. The glamour and TV personality model became popular for her extremely large breast implants moving from a natural breast size of B-cup to 34FFF after undergoing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica