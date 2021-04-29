Excitement as Sanwo-Olu flags off children’s hospital

There was excitement in the air yesterday at the Adeniji-Adele area of Lagos as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu flagged off the new Massey Children Hospital, which is expected to be the biggest in Africa. With the hospital, the challengesof inadequatespaceatthe old Massey Children’s Hospital would be addressed as a new edificewouldcaterforthehealth needsof thepopulationof 22million people, and was expected to beaddressedtocontinuetomeet the needs of a megacity. Speaking while flaggingoff of the project alongside the reconstruction of three strategic roads; Adeniji Adele, Oke Popo and Tapa Streets, Governor Sanwo-Olu described the projects as an integral part of the Greater Lagos Vision and presented another unique opportunity to advance the cause of Lagos State and improve the overall wellbeing of Lagosians. According to him, at the inception of his administration, he promised lasting and audacious reforms in critical sectors that would encapsulate the T.HE.M.E.S Agenda.

He said: “I am proud to say that in the last two years, we have walked the talk, by not only initiating people-centredpolicies, but by resiliently implementing projects that enhance the collective wellbeing of our people. The constructionof theNewMassey Children’s Hospital reflects our unwavering determination to bridge all gaps in the health sector while the reconstruction of three major roads on Lagos Island demonstrates this Administration’s commitment to an inclusive and non-discriminatory developmentalagendaforLagos State.

