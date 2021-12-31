Excitement as six visually-impaired students graduate from Quranic school

It was an excitement galore in Lagos as the Muslim Association of Visually impaired of Nigeria (MAVIN), has graduated its first set of students of Quranic recitation.

Speaking during its maiden Qur’an graduation ceremony where six graduands recited different chapters of the Holy Quran using braille, the Chairman MAVIN Lagos chapter, Qusim Abdul-Ganiy, solicited for scholarship, learning centre, empowerment and brailer Quran.

He said that the assistance would enable the visually impaired people to have access to religious education. He said: “MAVIN is an organisation for visually impaired people and the only thing that makes you a member is if you are blind.

This is the first time the group is doing walimatul Quran, the first in the whole of Lagos State. Our Quran is different from the normal Quran people read. Due to our challenges, we use a special Quran known as Braille Qur’ans .”

He noted that the group has numerous challenges and with the help of meaningful Nigerians it will be addressed.

“Reciting and familiarisation with al-Qur’an is very much insisted on the Muslim ummah, whether they are typical or disbled. As we are not exempted by Allah (SWT) to seek for knowledge, it is incumbent on us to seek for knowledge.

We need a centre where we can converge to seek for religious knowledge, scholarships and empowerments for our members and Bailler Quran.”

The patron, Sheikh Abdurahman Adangba, said based on innovative research and current technological advances, it is now possible to provide opportunities for the visually impaired to read the Holy Quran through Electronic Braille al-Quran.

“The Quran was first introduced in Malaysia, which gave the visually impaired access to the words of Allah (SWT). Providing Braille Quran for visually challenged people is essential. Bailer Al-Quran is expensive only few visually impaired people can afford it.”

On his part, the guest speaker, Chief Imam Lagos State House of Assembly, Dr Abdul Hakeem AbdulLateef, said that, Allah (SWT) said the single reason why Allah (SWT) created humans is to worship Him, and by doing that He designed several ways of testing humans.

AbdulLateef said: “ Life is about trials, everything is a trial whether you like it or not. Life oscillates between thanks, gratitude and patience. Whenever you are denied it is not because Allah does not have the competence to give you, he deliberately denied you to test you whether you will show gratitude for what he has given you.”

The cleric urged Muslims to seek the knowledge of the Holy Quran, saying that it behoves everyone to learn and the message of Allah. “

The Quran is the manual, Muhammad (SAW) is the model, so by all means try your best to understand the Holy Quran. People who are visual impaired are ahead of many Muslim who can see, they never take the advantage of their eyes despite thousand of copies of the Quran is available in the Mosque, they refuse to learn it.

“Today, visually impaired persons are struggling to get a brailler Quran which cost N40, 000 per one. You will see them sharing among themselves, if they can go to this extent of reading with their hands because Allah denied them the ability to see what is the problem of those who can see but failed to take advantage of it?

“Most problems we face in this world are on account of wrong interpretation of events. If you have money is not a favour is a trial, if you do not have it is not misery, you are not expected to be miserable.

You came with nothing, you will go with nothing. “You will find out that the problem we have in Nigeria is as a result of flagrantly disregarding the injunctions of Allah.

Allah says whoever is saved from his own greed, is successful. Learning the Holy Quran, teaches charity, generosity. “Nigerians pray very well but they failed to fulfill the conditions of the acceptance of prayers.

Nigeria does not obey Allah but they want Allah to answer them. Nigeria must stop greed; they must stop bribery and corruption, treachery, mischief. The Holy Quran forbids all this act.”

In his remarks, Alhaji Ismaheel Musa, solicited for help and funds for the challenged person urged Nigeria Muslims to come to their aid. “As we all can see, the Brailler Quran is more expensive than the normal Quran.

A complete volume of Brailler Quran cost N40, 000. Due to it being voluminous it comes in four pieces, each piece cost N10, 000 each. I want each and every one who can afford the Quran to buy it and donate as Sadaqah Jairiyah.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...