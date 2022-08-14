Excitement as Skal Nigeria holds inaugural Golf tourney

The inaugural Skal Golf competition came to a thrilling end in Lagos with winners rewarded with mouth-watering prizes.

Over One hundred golfers from different clubs across the country participated in the one-day tournament held at the Ikeja Golf club with Aroune Shamah made history as the overall winner .

The tournament put together by the Seven Spot was facilitated by Skal as part of efforts to bring the brand closer to the golfing community while promoting sports tourism 86 gentlemen and 20 lady golfers from 13 golf clubs across the country competed at the tournament which provided a relaxing and fun-filled atmosphere for participants to network and enjoy the game.

19 winners were presented with plaques and trophies during the presentation ceremony whilst sponsors were recognized for their support towards the success of the maiden event. President, Skal Nigeria, and Group Managing Director of Dees Holdings, Daisi Olotu, affirm the organisation’s commitment to promoting sports tourism through the tournament while thanking the sponsors for supporting the event.

“To all the participants, no matter how good you get, you can always get better and that is the exciting aspect of this beautiful game,” Olotu said.

“People are going home with Business class tickets to Washington Dulles. People are going everywhere around the world provided it is through Kenya Airways destination including British Airways ticket to London return. We know what that means. You could be the winner.”

