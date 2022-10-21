Excitement as Sports Minister inaugurates Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III Mini Stadium in Oyo

The sporting memory and community development legacies of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, was on Thursday relived as the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr Sunday Dare, inaugurated a Mini Stadium sited on a former dump site at Oke Aremo area of Oyo Town.

The “Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III Mini Stadium” was initiated by one of the children of the late monarch who is a member of the House of Representatives for the Oyo federal constituency, Prince Akeem Adeyemi (a.k.a. Skimeh). It was facilitated by the lawmaker in conjunction with the Metropolitan Development Association, led by retired Arch Bishop Ayo Ladigbolu, and assisted by the Federal Ministry of Sports.

The inauguration of the football arcade was witnessed by many dignitaries and indigenes of Oyo who watched the selected Stars from Oyo and Ibadan play against each other to the admiration of all. Among the players were former soccer stars including: Dimeji Lawal, Dele Ajiboye, Muyiwa Lawal, Ademola Ikudaisi, with Skimeh as Captain of the Oyo Alaafin Ambassador.

In his address, the Ogbomoso, Oyo State-born Minister who said that he is a son to the late Alaafin because of his very close affinity with Aafin, noted that the feat was part of the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring that youth of the country are encouraged to be useful to their communities, and thereby shun vices.

He appreciated the late Alaafin and his son, Prince Akeem for initiating the idea by turning the dump site to a useful mini stadium, thus contributing to the environmental sanitation of the community.

Glad that the dump site has been turned into a mini stadium, Bishop Ayo Ladigbolu reminisced that: “Ode Aremo Dump Site was our number one challenge in 2008 when the late Alaafin celebrated his 70th birthday. The stench from the debris and squalor was not only eyesores to the public, but a great nuisance to worshippers at the Oyo Central Mosque located directly opposite the refuse dump of massive dimension and malodorous spread.”

Prince Akeem noted that the inauguration was part of activities marking the post humus 84th birthday of his father who joined his ancestors on April 22, 2022 at the Afe Babalola Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, having reigned for 52 years.

