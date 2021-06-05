Excitement as ‘The Lion and the Jewel’ returns on stage

After an inspiring and fascinating five-day performances two weeks ago, Wole Soyinka’s ‘The Lion and the Jewel’, a recommended text by West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) for Nigerian students, returns on stage in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. Produced by Ibadan Festival of Theatre International in collaboration with Ibadan Play House, and directed by Yinka Smart Babalola, the play was earlier staged between May 17 and 21 at the serene Wole Soyinka Theatre, University of Ibadan. Due to popular demand, the play is set to go on stage again between June 23 and 25 at the same venue, the Wole Soyinka Theatre University of Ibadan. The Lion and the Jewel chronicles how Baroka (Ropo Ewenla), the lion, fights with the modern Lakunle (Atitola Samuel/Oyejide Glory) over the right to marry Sidi (Ogunade Ifeoluwa/Odole Modupeoluwa), the Jewel.

The director, Babalola, describes ‘The Lion and the Jewel’ as “a sly and ribald comedy” that on the surface chronicles the tussle between Lakunle, a young school teacher and Baroka, the lion, over Sidi, the beautiful Jewel of Ilujinle. At the heart of the play are several conflicts – man vs. woman; modern vs. traditional; and African vs. Western culture. Lakunle is the civilised antithesis of Baroka as he attempts to modernise the community and change social conventions. An instance is his staunch refusal to pay the bride price. Crafty old Baroka, the lion is hunting Sidi, the beautiful Jewel to diminish her rising influence which has grown into a threat to his authority in the village. According to Babalola, this performance, however, is a, “unique love story referencing the social themes in the text that are still relevant in our society: Gender inequality, gradual loss of the African culture, idealist vs. realist beliefs.”

The performance reveals the rich nuances of African culture in its total theatre approach where well-crafted dialogue is laced with rich music, songs, dances and masking. “This performance proves to be a first of its kind, like Baálé Baroka says in the play, ‘The old must flow into the new’. “Due to limitations caused by the pandemic, we have taken steps to ensure that you, the audience, do not have to risk your health to enjoy it. Wherever the performance meets you, in the theatre, your living room, the gym.”

The show features a crop of hugely experienced and notable actors, such as Ropo Ewenla, Asada Anthonia, Kanikwu Elizabeth, Atitola Samuel, Oyejide Glory, Ogunade Ifeoluwa, Odole Modupeoluwa, Abiodun Usman, Akinyele Onyenche, Duru Lillian, and Azuanuka Promise.

