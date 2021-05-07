Excitement as The Rainmaker teaser features Jide Kosoko, Chukwuka, others

For movie lovers and Nigerians at large, it’s a thrilling season of entertainment following the official launch of the much-awaited ‘The Rainmaker’ teaser from the stable of Airtel Nigeria aimed at giving movie streaming a fresh momentum.

The two-minute TV commercial has sparked excitement among audiences, with many lauding the telecommunication company for the captivating storytelling narrative, a quality which it has come to be identified with over the years. Starring veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko, the story is set in a village, where a King (Kosoko), was set to host a high profile and significant traditional ceremony but needed an accomplished and revered rainmaker to ensure that rainstorm did not mar the proceedings of the event, which was to hold in an open venue with no shelter. Popular actor, Jude Chukwuka, who starred as the rainmaker in the commercial, tried to deliver on his mandate and was able to stop the rain, causing jubilation. However, this was short-lived as the rain began pouring again, causing the crowd to disperse as everyone ran for shelter.

In a subsequent scene, the King gave the rainmaker a second chance and asked him to perform his ritual to avert another downpour. Eagerly and excitedly, the rainmaker swung his charm vigorously in a circular motion. This however failed again, as it began raining almost immediately, leaving the King in a rage with guests and delegates in hot flight for shelter.

The scene cut to another ceremony, and this time, the King sternly warned the rainmaker beforehand not to fail. Having failed yet again, with heavy lightning and thunderstorm striking, the King ordered him to be seized by guardsmen. In the final act, the rainmaker is seen building a huge shelter as punishment for his incompetence, while the satisfied King smiled on.

Speaking on the TVC, Director, Corporate Communications & CSR, Airtel Nigeria, Emeka Oparah, said: “At Airtel Nigeria, we are inspired by people and their stories and we love to tell compelling stories that connect with emotions and the heart. Airtel is also inspired by the beautiful Nigerian culture and we will continue to celebrate our different cultures just as we have done with the rainmaker TVC.”

