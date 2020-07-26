Body & Soul

Excitement as Tonye Cole, wife mark 25th wedding anniversary

Author Wole Adepoju

Even though the female folks are regarded as the weaker vessels, time and events have established that their functionality cannot be underrated, especially in their divine ordained role as wives.

 

Their inestimable potentials perhaps explains why one of the holy books, bible says, he who finds a wife finds a good thing.

 

To say the above factors are part of the reasons why billionaire business man who sits atop Sahara Energy Group, Tonye Patrick Cole, holds his wife in a very high esteem and admires her, may not be far from the truth.

 

Tonye is so much obsessed with his beautiful wife, Sylvia such that he would stop at nothing to give kudos to her for being such a wonderful wife.

 

Even though the lovers have both worked hard to ensure an enviable union, the husband has never stopped to appreciate the wife. It is on record that some two years ago on their 23rd anniversary, Tonye spoilt her with a Mercedes Benz worth of N50million.

 

The APC chieftain and his wife are 25 years in marriage and this has brought about some form of excitement such that they are basking in the euphoria. It was in a great mood the Rivers State born business man penned beautiful and appreciative words for his better half.

 

He wrote: “Today makes it 25 years since I tied the knot with the love of my youth.

 

It has been a journey that started sweet and has grown sweeter by the day. “I call you SWEETHEART because you sweeten everything you touch and my life knows it only too well. May we enjoy many more years of blissful beautiful togetherness. I LOVE YOU so much.”

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

