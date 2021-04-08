Excitement as UCH takes delivery of 1st IVF triplets

The University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Oyo State, yesterday took delivery of triplets of the first In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) carried out in the hospital, New Telegraph has learnt. The procedure for the delivery according to the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Toye Akinrinnola, commenced at about 1pm and it took about 46 minutes.

He said: “The mother and the babies, all females are in good condition.” In attendance to showcase the birth was the father of the triplets, Dr. Omokehinde Osiki; the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, Dr. Abiodun Moshood Adeoye and the Chief Medical Director, Prof. Jesse Abiodun Otegbayo. The babies were said to have weighed 1.4kg, 2.5kg and 2.4kg respectively. The father, Dr. Omokehinde Osiki of the Department of History and Strategic Studies at the University of Lagos, could not hide his joy at the arrival of the babies. He pointed out that technology has brought relief to problems often attributed to spirituality, saying that instead of people carrying the burden of superstition, they should rather seek scientific solutions to problems. He encouraged married couples who could not fertilise not to lose hope as solutions abound for all problems.

The mother of the triplets works with the Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria, Ibadan. While expressing his delight at the delivery of the triplets, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Prof. Jesse Abiodun Otegbayo, enthused that it was another success story for the UCH. Otegbayo said the commitment to take UCH to an enviable level had played out with the commencement of the IVF in 2020, and delivery of the first set of babies through the process. He appreciated the team that took part in the delivery. Also, a former Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof. Abiodun Ilesanmi, praised Otegbayo for not abandoning the IVF project, which he (Ilesanmi) initiated about 13 years ago.

Like this: Like Loading...