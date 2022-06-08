Excitement as Urban Kitchen show launches 9th Season

All is set for a rich festival of food and entertainment as Urban kitchen show, a tv show where viewers learn how to make meals on a budget, returns for the 9th season. Arguably, every adult has a unique story about the first time they learnt how to cook.

The experiences that have shaped our relationship with food come from all sorts of places: whether it was in our grandmother’s kitchen, during a college dorm meal with friends, or even just watching our parents cook for us as kids. But what do those experiences mean for future generations? It’s been said that “the family that eats together stays together,” and while this isn’t necessarily true—there’s something special about the feeling of coming home to a meal cooked by your loved ones.

Whether it’s a simple dish that can be prepared in a fraction of time or an elaborate feast fit for a royal figure, cooking together is one of the best ways to spend quality time with your family and friends.

This season of The Urban Kitchen Show, according to the producer of the show, Daodu Omoluku, would be taking a look at the changing landscape of our food, and what it means for the future.

“We’ll be looking at the stories behind the food we make and eat, from the older generation to a younger one, from memories of mom’s home cooking to delicious ethnic dishes, from our kitchen to the kitchens of others. We’re showcasing these stories in a fun, engaging way that gives you more context and understanding. “The ninth season of the Urban Kitchen, a production of Sate Television Limited, will premiere this June.

Each contestant is expected to prepare a local dish passed down from an older generation. The older family member must accompany each contestant to the show, provide moral support and help out with the cooking. To participate in this program, contestants must submit a video that includes details on the local dish they plan to prepare, ingredients needed, and footage of their market bargaining power and they must be accompanied by their older mentor.

Videos are to be sent as a direct message to The Urban Kitchen Instagram page,” he said. He added that this season of Urban Kitchenwillexploredifferentiterationsof mealsinfluencedbytheoldergeneration. Fromclassic Local foods to innovative takes on local foods. Contestants will be challenged to prepare a local dish that has been passed down to them from an older generation.

“Focusing on two important things: culture and food, The UrbanKitchenShowhasbeenusing cooking as a way to teach important life lessons like budgeting and meal planning.

In addition to learning how to make these dishes themselves, this season viewers will be able to see how the recipes have been passed down from generations and which ingredients are necessary for their success. With the rising food and other essential costs, it’s more important than ever to learn how to prepare meals without breaking the bank.

Urban Kitchen has made it easy for viewers to do just that by creating a diverse and well-rounded program that is both entertaining and educational. Urban Kitchen show airs on over 12 TV stations across Nigeria, inflight and on major VOD platforms.

