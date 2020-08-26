Excitement as WHO declares Nigeria, Africa polio-free

Nigeria and the African continent have been officially declared free of wild poliovirus. The Independent Africa Regional Certification Commission (ARCC) for Polio Eradication made the declaration yesterday. Polio usually affects children under five, sometimes leading to irreversible paralysis. Death can occur when breathing muscles are affected.

Twenty-five years ago thousands of children in Africa were paralysed by the virus. Thousands of people across Africa still live with the effects of the disease, but the ARCC declared the region free of endemic wild polio, four years after the last case was recorded in Nigeria.

With the last case of wild poliovirus detected in 2016 in Nigeria, yesterday’s declaration marks eradication of the second virus from the face of the African continent since smallpox 40 years ago.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, noted that in 1996, African Heads of State committed to eradicate polio during the 32nd Ordinary Session of the Organisation of African Unity in Yaoundé, Cameroon. At the time, polio was paralysing an estimated 75,000 children, annually, on the African continent.

Also, since 1996, polio eradication efforts have prevented up to 1.8 million children from crippling lifelong paralysis and saved approximately 180,000 lives.

The ARCC Chairperson, Prof. Rose Gana Fomban Leke, explained that its polio-free decision was reached after an exhaustive, decades-long process of documentation and analysis of polio surveillance, immunization and laboratory capacity of the 47 member states as well as field verification visits to each of the countries. “Today is a historic day for Africa.

The ARCC is pleased to announce that the Region has successfully met the certification criteria for wild polio eradication, with no cases of the wild poliovirus reported in the Region for four years,” Leke said.

WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, who described Africa’s attainment of the wild poliovirus-free status as a momentous milestone, said future generations of African children could now live free of wild polio.

While commending the leadership and commitment of governments, communities, global polio eradication partners and philanthropists, she cautioned against reduced commitment to routine immunisation. “I pay special tribute to the frontline health workers and vaccinators, some of whom lost their lives for this noble cause.

“However, we must stay vigilant and keep up vaccination rates to avert a resurgence of the wild poliovirus and address the continued threat of the vaccine-derived polio.

“The expertise gained from polio eradication will continue to assist the African region in tackling COVID-19 and other health problems that have plagued the continent for so many years and ultimately move the continent toward universal health coverage.

This will be the true legacy of polio eradication in Africa,” Moeti said.

The Coordinator, WHO Polio Eradication Programme in the African Region, Dr. Pascal Mkanda, expressed confidence that Africa could sustain the gains made thus far. “Africa has demonstrated that despite weak health systems, significant logistical and operational challenges across the continent, African countries have collaborated very effectively in eradicating wild polio virus.

“With the innovations and expertise that the polio programme has established, I am confident that we can sustain the gains, post-certification and eliminate cVDPV2,” Mkanda said.

In a related development, Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, noted that the successes and lessons learnt from the polio eradication strategy which contributed immensely to the rapid control of the Ebola virus outbreak in 2014, was presently being used to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

“This is one classical example of human resilience, where in the face of adversity, in spite of numerous setbacks, over the course of almost three decades, Nigerians came together, relentlessly worked hard with our donors and development partners to eradicate polio,” Shuaib said.

, the WHO and the United Nations Children’s Fund

(UNICEF) have joined hosts of other international organisations to congratulate Nigeria on the eradication of Wild Po-lio Virus in the country.

A joint statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, however, advised Nigeria not to rest on its oars, but strengthen routine immunisation to ensure every child under the age of five in the country was protected from vaccine preventable diseases.

According to both organisations, this was critical to significantly reduce avoidable mortality in Nigeria, keep polio permanently out of Nigeria, and ensure better health and wellbeing for future generations. WHO Nigeria Country Representative, Dr. Walter Mulumbo, advised Nigeria to also strengthen disease surveillance and ensure all forms of polio were permanently eradicated from the country and Africa as a continent.

His words: “WHO rejoices with the people and government of Nigeria and acknowledges that wild polio-free certification is undoubtedly the greatest public health triumph in the annals of Nigeria and indeed Africa that will bequeath to posterity lessons learnt and best practices for addressing future public health interventions.

“This milestone is a clarion call to urgently rededicate resources to stopping the transmission of all types of poliovirus, strengthening routine immunization to sustain the gains achieved – especially in high risk areas and traditional polio sanctuaries – and maintaining high quality surveillance.”

On his part, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Peter Hawkins, said the milestone was a historic achievement that signifies the end of the wild poliovirus across Africa, and was a significant springboard towards attaining global polio eradication. Hawkins, however, cautioned that:

“We must remember that the job is not over. All caregivers must continue to vaccinate their children against vaccinepreventable childhood diseases, including polio.

“This is not the time for Nigeria to take its foot off the accelerator. This is the time for Nigeria to strengthen its primary health care system, and give routine immunisation a vital boost.”

