Excitement as Wigwe emerges African Banker-of-the-Year

The Group Managing Director/CEO of Access Bank Plc, Mr. Herbert Wigwe, has been named as the African Banker of the Year for the second consecutive year.

Wigwe, who disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), yesterday in Lagos, said he was recognised for his stellar leadership in the market expansion of Sub-Saharan Africa’s largest bank in spite of the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,.

He further added that he was recognised at the 2021 edition of the African Banker Awards. Recall that over the last 12 months, Access Bank had established a presence in South Africa following its acquisition of Grobank. Wigwe, while accepting the award, said the bank was focused on promoting corporate discipline.

According to him, the bank wants to be in key markets on the continent, building a payment gateway and providing trade finance support. “We want to be seen as the best bank supporting the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement. In terms of the Diaspora remittances, we are present in key areas in the continent,” he said.

Commenting on the award, Group Publisher of African Banker and Chair of the Awards Committee, Omar Ben Yedder, said: “Wigwe is one of the most respected bankers on the continent, without a shadow of a doubt.

“The bank has gone from a lower ranked Nigerian bank when he joined the group as Deputy CEO to become one of Africa’s leading financial services groups.”

