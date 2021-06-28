News

Excitement as Wigwe emerges African Banker-of-the-Year

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah with agency reports Comment(0)

The Group Managing Director/CEO of Access Bank Plc, Mr. Herbert Wigwe, has been named as the African Banker of the Year for the second consecutive year.

 

Wigwe, who disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), yesterday in Lagos, said he was recognised for his stellar leadership in the market expansion of Sub-Saharan Africa’s largest bank in spite of the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,.

 

He further added that he was recognised at the 2021 edition of the African Banker Awards. Recall that over the last 12 months, Access Bank had established a presence in South Africa following its acquisition of Grobank. Wigwe, while accepting the award, said the bank was  focused on promoting corporate discipline.

 

According to him, the bank wants to be in key markets on the continent, building a payment gateway and providing trade finance support. “We want to be seen as the best bank supporting the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement. In terms of the Diaspora remittances, we are present in key areas in the continent,” he said.

 

Commenting on the award, Group Publisher of African Banker and Chair of the Awards Committee, Omar Ben Yedder, said: “Wigwe is one of the most respected bankers on the continent, without a shadow of a doubt.

 

“The bank has gone from a lower ranked Nigerian bank when he joined the group as Deputy CEO to become one of Africa’s leading financial services groups.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

APC registration won’t exempt members in Ogun, says Abiodun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun yesterday said no member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state would be exempted from participating in the registration and membership revalidation exercise. The governor, who spoke through his Senior Special Adviser on Political Matters, Tunji Egbetokun, assured all members of the party of fairness and equity, […]
News

Sanwo-Olu felicitates with Hamzat at 56

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, has congratulated his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, who clocked the age of 56 years today. The governor described Hamzat as a reliable, trust worthy and committed brother, friend and partner in the ‘Greater Lagos’ agenda of the incumbent administration. Sanwo-Olu in a statement signed on his behalf by […]
News

Apapa-Oshodi-Ojota-Oworonshoki road to be completed in Dec

Posted on Author Anna Oboho ABUJA

The Federal Government has given a timeline for the completion of the Apapa-Oshodi-Ojota- Oworonsoki expressway project.   The government said the reconstruction/rehabilitation of the expressway, which was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari in November 2018, to resolve the Apapa traffic gridlock, would be completed within nine to 10 months.   This disclosure was made by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica