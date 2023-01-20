Excitement as Wizkid announces joint tour with Davido

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, known professionally as Wizkid, has announced that he would be going on tour with fellow megastar, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known by his stage name Davido. Last Wednesday, Wizkid took to his Instagram page to make the announcement. In the post on his Instagram story, Wizkid stated: “After my ‘MLLE (More Love, Less Ego)’ tour!! Davido and I going on tour! save your coins! I no wan hear pim.” The announcement comes as a surprise as fans never saw it coming. It would be recalled that Wizkid postponed the release of his 5th album ‘More Love, Less Ego’ following the loss of Davido’s son.

The gesture was applauded by fans who admired the show of respect and support. The announcement has sent fans into palpable excitement as they look forward to the joint performance. Wizkid and Davido shared the stage at Wizkid’s 2017 December concert where he brought Davido out as a special guest to perform ‘FIA’. The cost of seeing Wizkid and Davido together is surely not going to be cheap as Wizkid has advised fans to save their coins. At any rate, a joint tour from the two will be a historic moment for Nigerian and African music

