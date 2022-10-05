Excitement as woman, 57, gives birth to triplets after 34 years of marriage

STEPHEN OLUFEMI ONI reports on the experience of a 57-year old woman, Hajia Rasheedat Folashade Ayinde, who recently gave birth to a set of triplets in Ilorin, the Kwara State, after 34 years of marriage

After 34 years of marriage, fervently praying and waiting for the fruit of the womb, 57-year-old Hajia Rasheedat Folashade Ayinde, despite being menopausal, was delivered of a set of bouncing triplets, two boys and a girl, on May 21, 2022 at MEBCLEV Hospital, Basin Road, Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, by Dr. Omokanye L. O, amid jubilation by ecstatic family members, associates and well-wishers.

Hajia Ayinde was a school Principal at Government Day Secondary School, Sango in Ilorin before her retirement from the employ of the state government in 2021.The names of her triplets are Nana Aishat Taiyelolu, Muhammad Awwal Kehinde and Abdulrasak Eta.

Intriguingly, it was scientifically explained that after menopause, a woman can no longer produce eggs and can therefore not become pregnant naturally, except through the use of a donor egg. Although Hajia Ayinde delivered the babies by caesarean section, her conception, as checks by this medium revealed, was natural, and not by the aid of any donor egg.

This could only be God who has again confirmed in the life of Hajia Ayinde, like He also did for Sarah, Hannah and a host of others in the Holy Scripture what He said in Romans 9:15 that: “I will have mercy on whom I will have mercy, and I will have compassion on whom I will have compassion.”

Truly, Hajia Ayinde’s case was a product of mercy and compassion from God, provoked by fervent prayers.

First marriage

Hajia Ayinde, who was ecstatic and radiating joy at God’s benevolence and divine visitation in her second marriage, narrated how she was thrown out of her first marriage “in an inhuman way” because of her state of ‘barrenness’.

She said she is always scared stiff to be reminded of her first marriage which was consummated in 1988 because of her terrible experience in the hands of her first husband (name withheld), saying, “that’s my past, and I just don’t want to be reminded of it after such a nasty, humiliating and traumatic experience I had. I thank God for wiping away my tears in my second marriage.”

She explained that after the collapse of her first marriage, which spanned about 22 years, she got remarried to Alhaji Abolarin Isiaka Ayinde in 2010, who she profusely eulogised for showing her the much needed love, attention and support that was lacking in her first marriage. She said: “I got married to Alhaji Abolarin Isiaka Ayinde some years back, 12 years to be precise, and ever since we have been waiting on the Lord for the fruit of the womb. We have tried so many means, but just when I retired in 2021 I felt something was happening in my stomach, then in 2022 it was confirmed by Dr. Omokanye that I was pregnant.

Triplets

“When I was three to four months gone in the pregnancy, the doctor confirmed that I was carrying triplets, two boys and a girl, in my womb, though he said they could be more than three because one was staying separately, while the other two were together. He said one baby could probably be staying behind the two that were together, though he wasn’t so sure. He, however, said that he was certain that I would have triplets and I should be preparing for the triplets.

“When the doctor said two of the babies were together, I was terrified and enveloped with the terrible fear of carrying conjoined babies, coupled with my age, asking if I would be able to take care of a set of triplets at this age? But the doctor allayed my fear and anxiety, saying all would be well, that the two babies that were together would likely be identical twins, not that they are joined together like that. “He confirmed the sex of the babies to me and asked me to put everything in God’s hand.

And here I am today and the babies to the glory of God. At the end of the day, to the glory of God, my fear did not come to pass. The delivery was by caesarean section because the doctor said he could not risk my going through normal delivery because of my age. “I am 57 years old and so at that age, I was not expecting that I could still be pregnant, though I knew and still know that with God all things are possible, that God would still do something in my life. But I never knew it would be triplets. With this, my belief has been reinforced that God would do everything at His own time.

However, the time I was hoping to have this gift, it didn’t come. I started losing hope because I retired in 2021 and age was no longer on my side. But I thank God for proving Himself in my life and wiping off my tears in the end.”

Don’t despair

To women who have found themselves in a similar traumatic condition like her, Hajia Ayinde said: “They should not despair, but should still have hope in God because there is nothing God cannot do, sooner or later He would answer their prayers too.

He did it for me when I was least expecting it again, and I have no iota of doubt in my mind that the same God would also visit them at the appropriate time.” Hajia Ayinde, who kept showering encomiums on Alhaji Ayinde, her husband in the second marriage, urged men to emulate the worthy and enviable deeds of her second husband who treated her like a woman she is, gave her hope, joy and rest of mind.

Appreciation

She said: “Then men too should be able to stand by their wives who are in this condition and give them necessary support they need because it is a terrible condition such women are passing through. “I got married to Alhaji Ayinde in 2010. I really appreciate him, he is like my father, my brother and my mentor. He really stood, and is still standing, by me. I pray that God will continue to bless and protect him.

So, I urge other men to take a cue from Alhaji Ayinde by treating their wives, particularly those in that terrible condition that I was in for several years. Were it not for him, where would I have been now? God really used him for me and I am not taking it for granted.” Hajia Ayinde had wished that her mother was alive today to witness this glorious day and share the joy of the arrival of the triplets with her and her husband, because her wish and prayers when she was alive had always been that she (Hajia Ayinde) would have her own children. At the arrival of the triplets, Hajia Ayinde said: “My family members were ecstatic at the news of the triplets and were full of praises to the Almighty God for granting us our heartfelt desires.

They also lamented that my mother was not alive to witness the great and marvellous thing that God has done.”

Husband’s experience

Narrating his experience with Hajia Ayinde, her second husband, Alhaji Abolarin Isiaka Ayinde, who is the Chairman, Governing Council of the Kwara State College of Education, Oro, in Irepodun local government area, said: “It has not been very easy to come across this kind of condition, but this is not the first time I’m seeing it though I wasn’t the actual participant.

Now that I am involved I know how people in that kind of condition feel. But I believe that one day things would be better, and God would perform His wonders. “Having this in mind, I needed not to throw her out or aside, but to show her love and compassion, knowing full well that only God gives children. And of course, she has been very cooperative and obedient.

As human beings, at times we see something that would make us reflect, most especially if it is not a palatable condition. Whenever she is in this condition and tends to be dejected, I do raise her hope telling her that being childless today does not mean she would end up childless. I was encouraging her not to listen to what people are saying because I believe that delay is not denial. All sorts of nonsense you would hear men saying instead of rallying round their women in prayers.

“The first marriage where she was coming from, if it had not collapsed I am very sure she would by now be regretting it because her faith was not that strong then. Even some others who also experience delay in conception, do not have more than one child or twins at a time, but here we are having triplets, three at a time. We appreciate Almighty God because I believe that this is truly the proceeds and product of fervent prayers, endurance and perseverance.

“I knew her condition before I married her, but I believe that should not determine marriage. It is the love that we share together that should be important. Having children in marriage is just a gain. One thing I would advise men is to please make their women happy. We should not because of any challenge push them aside or out. We should not make them sadder than they have been, rather we should always endeavour to raise their hopes and keep encouraging them. The joy and happiness in my family today is the result of such tolerance, endurance and perseverance on the part of me and my wife.

“Of course, I had no intention of marrying a second wife, but I was moved by the disgraceful manner she was thrown out of that marriage. The former husband went to her workplace to serve her a divorce letter.

This I consider cruel and inhuman. At that point, she was devastated, downcast and dejected and I decided to come into her life to placate and encourage her, telling her not to lose hope.”

Excitement

Alhaji Ayinde, who is 73 years old, narrated how excited his people were at the news of the arrival of the triplets to his family, saying “even during the period of waiting they did not raise any eyebrows.”

