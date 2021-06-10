Sports

Excitement builds as Usman arrives Nigeria, launches CSR

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

World champion, Kamaru Usman, who announced his trip back to Nigeria after his gobsmacked win over teammate Gilbert Burns at the martial arts Welterweight division’s Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), has made good on his promise when he arrived his home country in grand style and wild anticipation.

The first-ever Nigerian-born undisputed UFC welterweight champion, who has cemented his spot with 14 straight wins, making history as the longest ever holder of a win-streak in the Welterweight division, arrives in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory today to a flurry of activities with a subsequent stop at Lagos. Usman is expected to visit his home state of Edo, where he will visit family and friends and initiate a community activation plan that involves making lives better for the Edo State people.

The reigning and defending welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, who has had an epic season so far in the UFC’s welterweight championship division, is visibly excited to be visiting home post-covid to be among his home-based supporters when he says “I looked at my passport and realised I hadn’t been home since I was a kid, that’s when I knew it was time.”

Our Reporters

