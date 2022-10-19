Excitement, celebration as Juli College graduates students

It was a dream come true for the graduating students of Juli Comprehensive College, Agege, Lagos, when their parents and well-wishers gathered to celebrate them.

The graduation ceremony started with the ushering in of the graduating students dressed in their colourful clothes and singing a hymn in praise to God for the successful completion of their secondary school education and academic year.

In his opening remark, the proprietor of the school, Mr Lawrence Adekunle Adeleke, gave glory to God who he said graciously started with the students as they have now completed their secondary education at this noble college.

Adeleke said, “It’s a great privilege and honour to bid farewell to the class of 2021/2022 students, I specifically appreciate our esteemed parents and guardians for your continued support and goodwill towards these students and the college. May the good Lord continue to open doors of provision for you and your efforts on these children will not be in vain.”

The proprietor also asked parents to keep encouraging the running of the school by paying the necessary bills that help to keep the school afloat.

“When you look around the environment we find ourselves Juli College is placed in good standing among their peers, but our school fees aren’t on the high side, this is a means to allow good quality and affordable educational system for your children, I encourage you our parents to set your priorities high and place your children and wards school fees as number 3 after house rent and food because education is very important for every child.”

Adeleke continued by congratulating the students and encouraging them to keep on striving for success as they aim for greater heights in their education.

“You all have to realize that this is just the first phase of your life, I implore you to put yourself together so as not to lose focus in order to get to the peak of your career in life and while you are out there try to imbibe all values and profitable lessons acquired here as good ambassadors of this college.”

He concluded by thanking all the teaching and non-teaching staff for their effortless contribution to the success story of the graduating students and the school in general.

On his part, the college’s principal, Mr Agbonjiazoe Steve Areluegbe, reminded the students of the need to plan for a successful life and career. He said success is a result of perfection, hard work, dedication, loyalty, perseverance and learning from past failures.

Areluegbe charged the students to be determined to achieve their desires because there is no shortcut to success. He said, “So, I implore you not to forget in a hurry all the virtues impacted in you in Juli college but to continue to fly the flag of our school proudly and that of your family as we await to hear of your great success story in the coming future.”

Some parents in the school spoke laudably of the school and the amazing impact it has on the life of their children. One of the parents, Mrs Mustafa, who said her child began the school SS1, said she noted very good changes when her daughter began school.

“My daughter started school in ss1 and today she is graduating, I have never had any worries since she started schooling here because I could see evidently the positive impact they had on her both academically and morally so now all I can pray for her and her classmates is all the best in their future endeavours, I know Juli has prepared them right and I pray for them to keep triumphing in every area.”

Another parent, Mr Amos Amodu, commented on the school’s high educational system level. “My daughter started the school from JSS1 and through the years I have seen through my little chats, interviews and observation with her whenever I am around because my job doesn’t allow me to stay in Lagos.

The level of understanding and growth she exhibits and because of the good work I saw Juli College doing for her I had no doubt in enrolling my second daughter in this school.”

Amodu commended the principal for his corporation with him as a parent and for keeping him informed of every activity going on in the school. He encouraged the graduating pupils to keep the fire burning.

The head boy of the school, Igwebueze Victor, thanked the school management and staff for their dedication to imbibing quality education and morals in them. “I started this school in SS1 and the school I came from wasn’t academically sound, but within the time of schooling in Juli College, I started seeing a change because of the level of competitive nature with the students in this school.

“The teachers have a very good way of encouraging students to bring out the best and work hard for success because there is no shortcut to success” he also encouraged the returning students who are going into new classes to keep up striving for success and to follow the path laid out by the teachers, keep studying hard and success would be attained.

Victor also encouraged parents to keep promoting the school by paying necessary fees that allow for the smooth running of the school The head girl Aneke Princess said it has not been easy but by the grace of God, she’s graduating secondary school.

“Our teachers have been kind and encouraging even when I took up the position of head girl I found it tasking but they always encouraged me to do my best for the role also during our WAEC exams they always spoke to us kindly and reminded us that studying would get us the needed results, we could go to them with any questions and they answered us without complaining.”

Guests and parents were entertained by a colourful display of Benue cultural dance, poems and comedy by students. The highlight of the ceremony was the investiture of new prefects and the awarding of certificates to the graduating students as well as prayers and dances

