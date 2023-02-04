Excitement, creativity as Alimosho Arts Community Initiative hosts Kulturefest

It was a great and brilliant end to the 2022 creative season at the maiden edition of KultureFest organised by the Alimosho Arts Community Initiative. The two-day event held between December 30 and 31, 2022, themed; One Language, featured artistic displays both in conventional and unconventional performance spaces, with a schedule pre-fest, which on Saturday, January 11, at Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture, Ikeja, Lagos.

The festival opened December 30 at the Lagos Theatre, Igando, with breath-taking performances from the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture, Theatre Centrik, Okachanma Cultural Group, Azeez Goldd on the Mic, the Choko Worldwide Music, as well as musical performances from the Alimosho Coral Group, Ayanwura, the youngest drummer, Aloyinlapa African Music Hub, Ajijobata of Africa, and Nero Just dance.

The list also include Olablack Arts, The Future Dance Company, Regal Dance Ambassador, Segun Chanter, Green Arrow Arts, Riley Mailey, Oladeji Thrive Titilayo Oyeyinka (Daughter Jesu), Olaijo Arts and Gallery among other notable talents. There were also exhibitions from Tilé Designs and Larocky Creations/ Adire Galary with beautiful indigenous Adire on display.

The second day of the festival featured a peace walk, tagged; OSUMARE, which began at the office of the initiative through Akesan Market, Lagos State University (LASU) and terminated at the palace of the Royal Father and custodian of culture in the community, Oba (Dr) Nojeemdeem Abidemi Aberejo, Oduala 1 – Alakesan of Akesan.

The event saw traditional cultural displays with various ethnic representations and artistic interpretations of contemporary issues by some of the big shots in the theatre and tourism industry across Lagos. Speaking on Kulture Fest 2022, Convener of the Alimosho Arts Community Initiative (AACI), Chief Obani Oluwabiyi Anthony Boyede Greenlyte, noted that the festival was designed to deploy art and creative expressions as catalysts for change. He explained that the festival has come to stay as a melting pot for artistic display and would further serve as a unifying point for performing arts in the Alimosho community in particular and Lagos State at large.

The grand finale was preceded by several prefest activities held physically and virtually. Among them was the Alimosho Garri Day, a physical gathering that featured dance and musical performances spiced with lots of consumption of a variety of Garri, including; Garri Awori, Garri Ijebu, Garri Ekiti, Garri Akure and Garri Egba. Following that was the National Young Readers Day held virtually.

The National Young Readers Day organised by AACI featured as speakers; actor and lecturer, Afeez Oyetoro; lecturer, University of Lagos, Seyi Kenny; lecturer, Theatre Arts Department, Lagos State University (LASU), Dr Kotin Hungbo Ovisemeho. Also featured were actors, Sam Uche Ayamele, Oluseyi Fasuyi, and Mawuyon. As part of the pre-fest activity was a virtual cinema time out tagged; Movie Day, followed by Kulture Link, which held in two locations in collaboration with the Lagos State Education Authority (LGEA) and the Igando-Ikotun Local Council Development Association. At the grand finale, creative works were rewarded with awards and recognitions to individuals and corporate entities.

Notable among the awardees is the Director/CEO, Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture, Idowu Johnson, who was honoured with The Alimosho Achievement Awards, while the Arts Editor of New Telegraph, Anthony Okuyeme, who was described as Milestone Journalist of the Year, was honoured with the Achievement Award. Also honoured in the category is Arts lecturer and quintessential entertainer, Dr. Tunji Sotimirin, Associate Professor, Emeruwa Felix, and actor, Lanre Adediwura, among others. Renowned theatre producer and writer, Joseph Edgar, aka The Duke of Shomolu, was honoured as the Most Influential Mentor at the 2022 edition of the festival.

The awards also went far and wide to celebrate community participation and development as Alimosho Award for Performance Excellence was presented to Shola Phoebean Oguntoyibo, and Ambassador Motunrayo Mariam William- Johnson, who bagged two awards in ambassador/ achievement given the great work she does with Kami Foundation. Honoured as Art Ambassadors include Adejumo Emmanuel, Oriyomi Joseph, Fabunmi Koffivi Tifalase, Olarotimi Fakunle, Agnes Olayemi Johnson, Lanre Adediwura, Sunday Isreal, Praise Ekeng, Mathew O. Shatim, Ogunse A.R. Tosin, Collins Nnamezie and Akintade Samuel. Speaking on the preparation for Kulture Fest 2023, Boyede Greenlyte noted that the initiative is working on a tourism endorsement while he appealed to notable individuals and organisations to support the initiative through their various projects in order to develop the community. He disclosed that plans to make Kulture Fest the biggest arts festival in Nigeria in 2023 is already in motion with several activities lined up.

“To kick-off the year, Kulture Fest made a stop at the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture (LSCAC) on January 11, 2023. The event was in collaboration with the council as the ‘mother body’ of arts in Lagos.’’ According to him, the event was deliberately designed to bring together performing troupes within the council space as a way to acknowledge the state’s artistic source. Kulture Fest is an annual event spread across the 365 days of the year and designed to promote and propagate the Nigerian – African culture through Alimosho Arts Community Initiative.

