Excitement, creativity as TheatreCentrik begins Underground Workshop Series

There was palpable excitement and enthusiasm as the Underground Workshop Series, an initiative of Lagos-based theatre outfit, TheatreCentrik, kicked off on Monday at Theatre Centril Studio, Bariga, Lagos. The project which aimed at developing the craft within the community as a way to project peace is open to both professional dancers, amateur dancers and dance enthusiasts.

The workshop is coming a few weeks after a successful celebration of this year’s edition of International Mother Language Day, with the theme; One Language. The colourful event organised in collaboration with Alimosho Arts Community Initiatives (AACI) and Igando/Ikotun Local Council Development Area (LCDA), held on February 21, at Igando/Ikotun LCDA Secretariat, featuring robust, inspiring culbe tural performances aimed at promoting mother language understanding. The workshop kicked off with an engaging drumming workshop facilitated by one of Nigeria’s leading drummer, teacher and choreographer, Isioma Williams, who is the brain behind the Janggu Drum training workshop. Janggu drum or sometimes called Seyogo, is the most representative drum in traditional Korean music.

It has a rich array of theatre practitioners as teachers, including Ajide Adeyemi, a unique multi-disciplinary theatre artiste, and culture enthusiast. He is a professional dancer, drummer, actor, dance teacher, playwright, content developer, costume designer and festival director. Adeyemi is the Artistic Director, Ajidans Studios Productions, Chairman, Guild of Theatre Arts Drummers, Lagos State Chapter. He has embarked on creative projects that have helped to reshape the space of theatre, one of which is the Black Pride Festival, organised for schools, Community Art For Development.

His most recent project is Culture -Bond-Africa, a cross cultural exchange programme between Nigeria and other African countries. Ajidans, as he is popularly known, has worked as dancer/choreographer for top movie productions and music videos among which are ‘Odogwu’ by Burna Boy; ‘Shanti Town’ ; ‘Eleshin Oba’; ‘Chance (Na Ham)’ By Seyi Vibes; ‘Rich Till I Die’ by Kizz Daniel; ‘Iretemi Rxm’ by Semi ft Ebenezer Obey; ‘Shy’ by D’banj; and Mayorkun (Back to Office), Way maker by Monique.

Ajide, who is passionate about youth development through the art, proposing perspectives that will ignite a quest for cultural identity and re-discovering of African values, will be introducing students to Bata Dance and drums while specially sharing his personal approach to this traditional dance form. This edition of Underground Workshop Series ends on March 19, and it will hold in selected venues in Lagos, including Papa Field, Oworonshoki. Speaking with Saturday Telegraph, the Artistic Director and Founder of Theatrik, Oluwabiyi Anthony Boyede Greenlyte, who is the Convener, Alimosho Arts Community Initiatives (AACI), said the response been overwhelming in terms of participation.

