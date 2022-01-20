Excitement, fanfare as 2022 Chemstar Staff Games’ Week ends

This year’s edition of 2022 Chemstar Staff Games Week, which kicked off yesterday has come and gone, but members of staff and the participants in the various events, including football, basket ball, essay competition, ayo game, draught; march past, are still savouring the sporting fiesta. The games, which was organised by Chemstar Paints Industry Nigeria Limited, manufacturer of Finecoat and Shield Paints products, were competed for by the workers, who was divided into four Houses – Gossamer (Green), Pacific (Blue), Jasmine (Yellow) and Grey (Grey) – named after different paint colour. In the final of the football competition, Grey House (the defending champion) defeated Gossamer House by 3-1 on penalties, after playing 0-0 in the full time to win the trophy and Gossamer went home with silver medal; while in the third place game, Pacific House beat Jasmine in 3-1 on penalties to win the bronze medal.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...