Excitement, high expectations, as ReachOut World Live with Pastor Chris begins

Expectations are high across the world for a divine experience as the ReachOut World Live with Pastor Chris begins today September 2.

Believers and non-believers alike from many nations, including gospel ministers in Nigeria, Pakistan, Myanmar, Philippines, India, Fiji islands, Finland, Germany, Swaziland, Egypt, among others, have expressed that participants are yearning for great spiritual impartation from the Man if God to do more for the Gospel of Christ.

Pastor Nemani Delaboitk from Fiji Islands said he is expecting a ‘higher level of blessing”, while Nigerian Pastor Sam Zakka, noted that “the Man of God will inspire us with so many testimonies, so much grace and capacity to do more for the gospel through the Rhapsody of Realities.”

Partners of the Rhapsody of Realities have also voiced their expectations towards this global event.

Grace Ubinda, Partner based in Nairobi Kenya said, “I expect to hear and receive increased empowerment to reach the world and fulfill the 7 billion mandate.” Emmanuel Mendo said he expected to ‘be enlightened by Pastor on what more I can do to reach the 7 billion mandate.”

Children are not left out. Many of them who want to participate in the ReachOut World Live with Pastor Chris are adopting neighbourhoods and distributing Rhapsody of Realities for Kids to hundreds and hundreds of other children.

Kanmilechukwu Brian, 9, from CE South East Zone 2, in preparation for the programme, adopted his neighbourhood and distributed over 300 copies of the Messenger Angel, Rhapsody of Realities.

From Ghana, to Togo, Cote d’Ivoire, Liberia, Tanzania, and other parts of Africa, to other nations in the Latin Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia and other parts of the world, children have adopted streets and are imparting other children with the Messenger Angel.

In a statement by the organising committee, some of the kids who expressed their joy about the event wrapped their expectations around “more grace”, “a new me”, “salvation to nations”, “higher level of blessings” “increased knowledge of God”, “increase in levels of preparation for the coming of Our Lord Jesus”, and “opportunities to bless the whole world” as anticipated gains from such a meeting with Our Man of God, Pastor Chris.

Others are calling it “a time for change”, “a time for doing bigger things”, and a time when “many will receive salvation” as we are set to achieve the discipleship of 7 billion people.

“We received amazing impact reports of how and what the Pastors and Partners of Rhapsody of Realities did immediately after the first ReachOut World event with the Man of God, Pastor Chris,” said Emmanuel Mendo, a partner .

Pastor Joshua Lampke, Team Leader, TNI Malawi testified that they “were launched into another realm of operation” after that first ReachOut World with Pastor.

“We went into every village, and into every prison, got authorization to start fellowships in prisons, and right now the fellowships have richly impacted the inmates with Rhapsody of Realities to the extent that innocent inmates received freedom” through the timely intervention of humanitarian organisations, which the Lord instigated,” he said.

“Just as our Man of God said, how much can we tell of the tremendous experiences and amazing testimonies of the impact of the exceptional Rhapsody of Realities in the lives of so many, all around the world?”

According to him, Rhapsody of Realities is truly God’s tool and strategic weapon for world evangelism, with the book translated into 7, 000 languages, making it the Most Translated Book in the World.

“ReachOut World Live with Pastor Chris promises to be the biggest and largest global celebration of the Word of God in the Rhapsody of Realities,” he said.

The programme which starts on Friday 5pm GMT+1 and Saturday 10am gmt+1 and 5pm gmt+1 will go live on rowlive.reachoutworld.org —in addition to thousands of terrestrial and online media platforms around the world.

