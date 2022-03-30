Excitement, jubilation as Alimi AbdulRazaq is turbaned Mutawali of Ilorin Emirate

Osinbajo says it’s honour well-deserved

STEPHEN OLUFEMI ONI reports on the recent turbaning of a scion of the AGF, AbdulRazaq family as the new Matawali of Ilorin Emirate, Dr. Alimi AbdulRazaq, who is an elder brother of Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahmam AbdulRazaq, at a stately event that was graced by the crème de la crème from across Nigeria

The ancient city of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, was literally full of excitement recently as Dr. Alimi AbdulRazaq; a scion of the powerful and renowned AGF AbdulRazaq family was installed as the new Mutawali of Ilorin Emirate by the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari. Dr. Alimi succeeded his late father, AGF AbdulRazaq (SAN), who was the first Mutawali of Ilorin Emirate and the cerebral first lawyer from Northern Nigeria.

The epoch-making event was graced by the crème de la crème from across Nigeria, including Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; Chief of Staff to the President Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi; Speaker Kwara State House of Assembly Engr. Yakubu Danladi Salihu; members of the National and State Assembly; cabinet members; top members of the bench and the bar, as well as title holders from within and outside of the emirate. Others were first class traditional rulers from within and outside of Kwara State, including the Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and members of the business and academic communities.

In his speech at the stately event, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo congratulated Dr. Alimi AbdulRazaq on the well-deserved conferment of the title of Mutawali of Ilorin Emirate on him, urging him to bring his wealth of experience and ardent belief in human development to bear in the discharge of his duties to the people of the Emirate, Kwara State and the country at large. Osinbajo, who incidentally was a schoolmate of the new Mutawali at the Nigerian Law School, opined that Dr. Alimi has brought many sterling qualities to the royal title, including his accomplishments in various fields of human endeavour that would stand him in good stead in his new position. He said: “His accomplishments in law, education and participation in the banking industry, among others, are testament to the qualities of Dr. Alimi AbdulRazaq.

He followed in succession to his late father Alhaji AGF AbdulRazaq (SAN) who was the first Mutawali of Ilorin. “We can all attest to the fact that the new Mutawali of Ilorin brings many qualities to the title. He is a first class mind who has navigated the legal profession and the complex world of business and politics at the highest level possible strictly on the merit of his own capacity and the weight of his contributions.” Osinbajo particularly applauded the new Mutawali’s outstanding contributions to human rights protection in Africa, which, he said, set the framework for the establishment of the Africa Court for Human and Peoples Rights. “What stands him out for this role is his compassion and belief in upholding human dignity at all levels.

Some may not know that his PhD thesis on human right protection in Africa set the framework for the establishment of the Africa Court for Human and Peoples Rights which was commissioned by the Organisation for African Unity (now African Union),” Osinbajo added. The Vice President, however, expressed dismay that there were instances when some people placed in positions of authority could not effectively and efficiently discharge their duties, saying such deficiency would sharply diminish them and the office they hold.

He, however, acknowledged that the track record of the new Mutawali, and his contributions in areas of law, education and humanity had stood him out, ecstatic that the Matawali title has now found a natural home in the honouree based on his sterling qualities and unshaken belief in humanity. Osinbajo commended the Emir of Ilorin for conferring the royal title on a worthy ambassador of the state, noting that it’s a round peg in a round hole. The Olomu of Omu-Aran, Oba Abdulraheem Adeoti, while lauding the conferment of Matawali title on Dr. Alimi AbdulRazaq, described the appointment as well deserved based on the antecedents and track records of the AbdulRazaq family, adding that “the presence of the crème de la crème in the state in the past few days confirmed how influential the AbdulRazaq family is in Nigeria.”

Oba Adeoti congratulated the Abdul- Razaq family on the well-deserved honour and prayed that Dr. Alimi’s tenure would usher in more developments to the Emirate, the state and the country at large. Also speaking, the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, said the Matawali title was given to the recipient based on his contributions to humanity and the Emirate, urging him to redouble his efforts in bringing more developments to the Emirate and its people.

He said: Dr. Alimi AbdulRazaq and the AbdulRazaqs of Ilorin deserve the honour from the Emirate for their sterling contributions to the ancient city, Kwara State and Nigeria as a whole. I urge him to redouble his efforts in attracting more developments to the Emirate and its people. May Allah bless the position as I believe that the family will continue in its developmental strides to society and humanity.”

Dr. Sulu-Gambari also commended the Vice President for his contributions to national development and for coming to honour the Emirate on this historic occasion. “We know your contributions to the development of our dear country Nigeria. I know you love Ilorin and we acknowledge your support to our state,” the Emir added. To the Ilorin Emirate for Unity and Development Initiatives, the appointment of Dr. Alimi AbdulRazaq as the Matawali of Ilorin Emirate was a welcome development.

The National President of the Union, Alhaji Yinusa Bello-Oniboki, charged the new Mutawali to use his wealth of experience to move the Ilorin Emirate to greater heights, praying to Allah to guide and guard him in his new assignment. A frontline journalist and former Commissioner for Information in Kwara State, Alhaji Raheem Adedoyin, said the new Matawali is the “humble, quiet type. He has sartorial taste, but imbued with incredible simplicity.

He is a distinguished lawyer, a stately politician, an entrepreneur, a key corporate player, a remarkable public service figure, a notable community leader and an affable Nigerian patriot,” adding that “Mutawali (Chancellor of Exchequer or Minister of Finance) is one of the most revered royal titles in Ilorin Emirate.” In the same vein, the state’s Commissioner for Information, Hajia Saadatu Modibbo Kawu, said: “Dr. Alimi Abdul- Razaq is a father figure, he is a real fine crisis manager, he has great comportment, he is calm, but gets things done.”

State Coordinator of the AA Political Titans, Abdulmajeed Abdulfatai, while lauding the conferment of the prestigious Matawali royal title on Dr. Alimi AbdulRazaq, said Dr. Alimi’s outstanding qualities are worthy of emulation, adding that “the decision of the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Zulukarnaini Gambari, was in line with the group’s position that Dr. Alimi is a patriotic Ilorite who’s purely interested in the development of his hometown.’ He said: “Dr. Alimi has distinguished himself as an astute legal luminary, a businessman, a core administrator and a politician who has shown uncommon zeal for human development capacities.

“We express our profound gratitude to the Emir of Ìlorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Zulu Gambari, for deeming our son fit and proper for appointment as the Mutawali of Ìlorin.” At a pre-turbaning press conference, the Chairman of the Organising Committee of the turbaning event, Dr. Yusuf Lawal, spoke on the significance of the title of Mutawali, saying: “It’s an honorary title given to people of timber and calibre, with deep interest of the community at heart. “The title is meant for a trustworthy person, who can use their sincerity of purpose for the betterment of the Emirate, state and humanity.”

In his brief remarks, the newly turbaned Mutawali of Ilorin, Dr. Alimi AbdulRazaq, said he would bridge the yawning developmental gap in the Emirate by bringing his wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of his duties, saying he would use his resources to support the people of the Emirate.

