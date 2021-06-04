Excitement, jubilation as Yahaya celebrates 2nd year in office

…promises to consolidate on gains

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has said that in spite of the numerous challenges his administration met on assumption of office two years ago, the state under his leadership was able to marshal a broad-based development agenda using the multi sectoral approach system. Governor Yahaya stated this while delivering a speech before a mammoth crowd at the Pantami Township Stadium to mark his 2nd year anniversary in office.

He said it is with a strong sense of accomplishment that his administration is celebrating its second year in the office which marks the end of the first half of the four-year mandate given to it by the people of the state. He observed that the mid-term is an ideal period to reflect on his administration’s journey towards building a better Gombe State for the people and to give a short account of its stewardship.

“You may wish to recall that when we took over government on the 29th of May 2019, we inherited a myriad of challenges such as a huge debt burden of over N120 billion, dilapidated educational and health infrastructure, an ill-motivated and dysfunctional civil service and neglect of our rural areas and low-income neighbourhoods amongst others.

“As we were settling to tackle these challenges, the advent of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and subsequent lockdown that followed led to severe health, economic and social impacts globally thereby plunging the country into a deep economic recession with devastating impacts on the lives and livelihoods of the people. However, with your prayers, support, cooperation and understanding, these unprecedented disruptions did not daunt us from our determination to deliver on our campaign promises,” he said.

The governor said over the last two years, his administration has taken bold steps to address the pressing developmental challenges facing the state, reminding the citizens of his inaugural address, which pledged to achieve all the goals outlined in his manifesto. To this end, Governor Yahaya thanked Almighty God and the people of the State for giving him the wisdom to achieve this much within two years, saying his administration was able to keep to its promises and did even more.

“We pursued an all-inclusive, needs driven developmental approach which enabled us to make significant progress in our quest to improve the health delivery system, basic education, environmental sustainability, rural development, urban renewal and institutional reforms while ensuring the security and safety of lives and property of our people.

Today, the results are evidently clear for everyone to see.” Yahaya explains that his administration has proved to be a break from the culture of administrative recklessness, financial mismanagement and political apathy to that of prudence, accountability and responsibility.

“In keeping to our promise to institutionalize accountability, we have empowered the Fiscal Responsibility Commission to deliver on its mandate, enacted and signed into Law the Public Procurement Act introduced Treasury Single Account and established the Bureau for Public Service reforms which facilitated the introduction of Biometric attendance and facial recognition system for the public service thereby tackling the ghost worker syndrome and its attendant consequential effects squarely,” he said.

The governor said the reforms have started yielding positive results as evidenced by the state’s excellent performance in the State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) programme thereby attracting over 14 million USD reward for the State from the World Bank.

“Furthermore, we have successfully improved our Internal Revenue Generation by 25% in 2020 fiscal year and by 62% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the preceding quarter in 2020. Equally, we have strived to reduce the inherited liabilities by paying off gratuity and pension arrears to the tune of about N2.4 billion thus committing an average of 100 million monthly out of the N14 billion inherited from the immediate past administration.”

Yahaya said during the electioneering campaigns, his candidacy promised to revamp the education sector through increased budgetary allocation and the provision of critical learning facilities and equipment in all basic and post-basic schools adding that upon assuming office, a state of emergency was declared in the education sector and consistently increased the capital allocation to the sector by over 60% in 2020 and 2021. This action, as explained by the Governor has translated into the construction, renovation and equipping of 584 classrooms in 156 schools across the state.

Equally, over 30,000 units of classroom furniture have been provided to various schools and informal learning centres. This is in addition to the provision of sporting facilities, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) infrastructure, laboratory equipment and assorted instructional materials.

“We have mopped up over 300,000 out-of-school children and established 676 non-formal girl-child and Almajiri learning centres through the Better Education and Service Delivery for All project (BESDA).” Governor Yahaya revealed that his administration has designated 5 legacy secondary schools – GGSSS Doma, GSSS Gombe, GSSS Kaltungo, GSS Dukku and GCSS Dadin Kowa as Special Schools in order to deliver qualitative post-basic education to children in the State.

These institutions he said are undergoing thorough upgrading so as to provide the conducive atmosphere necessary for learning. “In order to ensure our teachers are adequately trained, we established the Teacher Resource Center Kwami for continuous professional development.

The centre is fully equipped with modern facilities including a 145-bed accommodation for trainees, a conference hall and an ICT Laboratory amongst others. Evidently, these bold initiatives have started yielding results with a resultant increase of 4.4% in the performance of our students in senior school examinations (WAEC) from 22.4% in 2019 to 26.8% in 2020 for candidates that obtained the minimum of 5 credits including Mathematics and English,” he said.

The governor said in order to ensure a healthy and productive citizenry, his administration adopted a holistic approach to health system revitalization over the last 2 years. In that regards, one (1) primary health care centre in each of the 114 wards has been thoroughly renovated and provided with basic equipment, solar power and borehole so as to render 24-hour service to the people at the grassroots level. At the secondary level, the Governor told the gathering that the specialist hospital Gombe has been upgraded to a modern health facility that has led to its full accreditation by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) so as to train intern doctors.

“In order to improve access to specialist health services, plans have reached advanced stage to upgrade 1 general hospital in each of the senatorial districts namely General Hospitals Bajoga, Kumo and Kaltungo. We also established the Hospitals Services Management Board to ensure effective management of our hospitals.” Governor Yahaya said while his administration worked to improve physical accessibility to health services, it equally established the Gombe State Contributory Healthcare Scheme (Go- Health) in order to reduce financial barriers to accessing essential health care, saying GoHealth has so far enrolled over 25,000 poor and vulnerable persons under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund so as to enjoy free access to basic health services.

“Despite the weaknesses we inherited in our public health system which was compounded by the covid-19 pandemic, we mounted one of the best response strategies in the country against the virus. We established a modern molecular diagnostic laboratory and an Intensive Care Unit in the Specialist Hospital and strategically provided isolation centres for the management of infected persons.

In order to cushion the economic effect of the pandemic, we procured and distributed over 750 million Naira worth of palliatives to about 100,000 vulnerable households across the state.” He said in fulfilment of his administrations’ ambitious and strategic goal of providing critical infrastructure, the Gombe State Government have constructed over 350 KM of roads network under the Network 11- 100 initiative that aims to construct at least 100 KM of roads in each of the 11 LGAs.

“Similarly, arrangements have been concluded for the take-off of the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) in collaboration with the federal ministries of Finance and Agriculture to further open up our rural communities.

The Gombe regional water supply scheme which suffered years of neglect under the immediate past administration has been resuscitated leading to the restoration of regular supply of about 50 million litres of water daily to the metropolis and its environs. Similarly, in order to enhance water supply to remote communities, over 300 boreholes were drilled across all the 11 LGAs by the Rural Water and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA).”

Like this: Like Loading...