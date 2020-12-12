Exciting Christmas in Obudu Mountain Resort beckons

With Obudu Mountain Resort back in the market place as one of the most suffusing and effervescent tourist destinations in the country, following the new bust of energy and investment made the Cross River State government to revive the resort, interest in the property by tourists and tour operators is growing by the day, as a number of tour operators across the country, with the Naija7 Wonders team spare heading this new found love for the resort.

As a result, the management of the resort, led by Bobby Ekpenyong, who is the special adviser on Obudu Mountain Resort to the state governor, Professor Ben Ayade, is latching on the rising tide, to further this interest, as he has unfolded enticing package for the Christmas. According to him: ‘‘For the Christmas weekend there will be many entertainment packages lined up including daily bonfire dances, water park parties and musical acts.’’

Comedian Gordons, fondly known as Berlusconi of Nigeria comedy, is on the card, as he is billed to lead the pack of entertainers on Christmas Eve. Ekpenyong had recently disclosed to some tour operators, led by Ikechi Uko of the Naija7 Wonders, who were on a fact- finding tour to the resort that the resort’s management had over the last couple of months worked hard to restore the resort to its place of pride and glory.

‘‘We have worked hard and restored almost everything at the resort. The cable car is working again, the rooms are all receiving touch up, and the amenities getting attention. We are a work in progress taking lessons from the criticisms flowing in and identified tags,” said Ekpenyong. Before last December the resort was shut down amidst management issues but since his appointment, Ekpenyong had engaged the staff and nearby villagers to help restore the magnificent resort back to life. Obudu is the number one tourist attraction in Nigeria, one of the seven wonders of Nigeria as it appeal has never waned even when it was shut down.

Built since 1952, it served as a ranch and was later abandoned for many years until former governor Donald Duke came on the scene in early 2000s and restored the once abandoned and decrypt ranch in an amazing resort, building new villas,african huts as well as the famous Presidential lodge with a helipad and cable car among other enchanting facilities, changing the face of the enclave.

The resort’s reception is at 1, 580 metres high while the Presidential Lodge and the Famous Angel’s View are at 2, 500 metres. There is a canopy walkway, a grotto, many waterfalls, Water Park and the Holy Mountains.

“Obudu is ready for tourists,” declared Ekenyong.

