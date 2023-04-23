Exclusive: Adamawa guber poll: Binani desperate for power –Sagay

The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay, has accused the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just-concluded election in Adamawa State, Senator Aishatu Dahiru (Binani) of alleged desperation. According to the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, the conduct of the lawmaker leading to the final declaration of results in the contentious poll, posed a serious threat to the nation’s democracy. Sunday Telegraph recalls that Binani had, on Sunday, April 16, made an “acceptance speech” in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, shortly after the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa Ari, declared her “winner” of the election. This happened even before collation of results from the supplementary poll was concluded.

In a telephone interview with this newspaper, the renowned scholar called for the investigation and prosecution of the ranking parliamentarian, and other dramatis personae that may be indicted in what he described as “embarrassing”, and “shameful” outing. He said: “It was a shameful spectacle. Very depressing; shameful! A major attack on our democracy, embarrassing that a Senator would be involved in that.

“She is so desperate for power that she is ready to condone vicious breach of our Constitution, and set us back in our democracy. “It’s a huge disgrace, which spits on the face of this country with shame, that we could have a thing like that in Nigeria. “It’s a huge shrink, and if people like that are many, if they multiply themselves into a few more, they can overthrow our democracy.” Asked to make recommendations, Sagay said: “So, it should be looked at with the most rigorous glass…that is possible, to pick up every bit of thing that went wrong. “And every aspect of those who participated in it the police should go after them, and prosecute all of them, because, it’s most embarrassing, very shameful. “And they could have known that there is no way they could have gotten away with it. So, it was madness. But it’s embarrassing madness of this country”.