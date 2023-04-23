News Top Stories

Exclusive: Adamawa guber poll: Binani desperate for power –Sagay

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay, has accused the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just-concluded election in Adamawa State, Senator Aishatu Dahiru (Binani) of alleged desperation. According to the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, the conduct of the lawmaker leading to the final declaration of results in the contentious poll, posed a serious threat to the nation’s democracy. Sunday Telegraph recalls that Binani had, on Sunday, April 16, made an “acceptance speech” in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, shortly after the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa Ari, declared her “winner” of the election. This happened even before collation of results from the supplementary poll was concluded.

In a telephone interview with this newspaper, the renowned scholar called for the investigation and prosecution of the ranking parliamentarian, and other dramatis personae that may be indicted in what he described as “embarrassing”, and “shameful” outing. He said: “It was a shameful spectacle. Very depressing; shameful! A major attack on our democracy, embarrassing that a Senator would be involved in that.

“She is so desperate for power that she is ready to condone vicious breach of our Constitution, and set us back in our democracy. “It’s a huge disgrace, which spits on the face of this country with shame, that we could have a thing like that in Nigeria. “It’s a huge shrink, and if people like that are many, if they multiply themselves into a few more, they can overthrow our democracy.” Asked to make recommendations, Sagay said: “So, it should be looked at with the most rigorous glass…that is possible, to pick up every bit of thing that went wrong. “And every aspect of those who participated in it the police should go after them, and prosecute all of them, because, it’s most embarrassing, very shameful. “And they could have known that there is no way they could have gotten away with it. So, it was madness. But it’s embarrassing madness of this country”.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Body & Soul Health News Sports

Adams Peaty Withdraws From Swimming Championship

Posted on Author Goli Innocent

The Triple Olympic gold medallist,     Adam Peaty has withdrawn from the British Swimming Championship game scheduled to hold in Sheffield due to mental health issues. The 28-year-old said he is “not enjoying the sport” as he has done previously and will not compete in next month’s championships in Sheffield. Announcing his withdrawal one month […]
News Top Stories

Emirates begins full service Feb 5, one year after ceasing operations

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Passengers to remain in self-isolation until test proves negative Gives condition to transit passengers One year after Emirates suspended full operations to Nigeria, the carrier announced yesterday that it would restart flights from Dubai to Nigeria from February 5, 2022. The airline will operate to and from Abuja and Lagos with daily flights, providing more […]
News

Onitiri tasks Sanwo-Olu on Lagos deplorable roads

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lagos Chief and social critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri has cautioned Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu against pushing governance to the background above COVID-19, saying this was the moment he needed to prioritise governance notwithstanding the ravaging virus. Specifically, Onitiri said the governor must pay more attention to governance and not be distracted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In […]

Leave a Comment