Exclusive breast-feeding could increase percentage of healthy children

As insecurity and high cost of living continue to threaten the health and nutrition of millions of Nigerians, including babies and children, experts have highlighted the importance of breast-feeding as the best possible start in life, reports PRECIOUS YUSUF

Fatima Modu who lives in northeastern Nigeria where there has been conflicts that have disrupted normal life shared her story with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). The thrust is that the general unrest in the area neither allowed Modu to have peace of mind nor breastfeed her seven- month old daughter, the only female among her four children. Based on the burden her worries imposed on her daily living Modu was more concerned about saving the lives of her children, but didn’t prioritise the breastfeeding for her daughter. “I live in Banki community in northeast in Borno State, Nigeria and the welbeing of my daughter was always an issue of concern to 9me. She has emanciated, had cough and loose motion. I tried to remedy the situation with onion extract which is a popular remedy among the poor residents of the community who are basically displaced from about 14 other communities.

My family was struggling to provide meals, clothing and the other essential needs of life so we couldn’t even afford to take her to a hospital,” Modu narrated the dilemma that the family had gone through while she tried to care for her child. She added that the symptoms persisted despite the use of the local medicine and for several days there was no change at all to her health conditions. “My daughter’s symptoms persisted and she also developed high fever and started vomiting. I took her for immunisation and that started to give her some relief but my worry deepened when she developed a high fever.

A UNICEF-supported Community Nutrition Mobiliser (CNM), Falmata Ali, came to our community and finally shed light to the entire situation. Ali trained us on proper hygiene and proper child feeding practices,” she said. Ali recognised the child’s case as being that of malnutrition and quickly referred both mother and child to the nearest health care centre for proper care. Another mother, Aisha Garba in Baga a fishing town in Maiduguri struggled to get her son, Iliya who was barely over a year to the nearest health facility which was 196 kilometers away, to treat his case of malnutrition. “The area is very insecure and there were no escorts for several days. No vehicle could leave Baga without escorts; so I kept going back to check,” she said.

With insecurity rife on the roads, the route to Maiduguri had been dangerous and difficult for months. With each passing day, Garba worried that the worst could happen to her son. Fortunately, she was finally successful and got her son to the health centre to get help. “I was lucky on the fourth day after he started to get sick, when there were escorts. The journey cost N6,000, which my husband borrowed from his friends at the fish market. But nothing compares to my son’s life,’’ said Garba. Iliya arrived at the Umaru Shehu Hospital Stabilisation Centre in Maiduguri extremely weak and malnourished. He weighed a mere 6.4 kg and measured just 10.5 cm on the midupper arm circumference (MUAC) tape. A healthy child of the same age should weigh between nine and10 kg and have an upper-arm measurement of at least 12.5 cm.

“He came in with a high fever and a stomach massively distended. He was severely malnourished, passing loose stools and had a bad cough,’’ said Dr. Ummi Saleh Galadima, the physician in charge of the Centre. However, breastfeeding remains one of the best means of protecting a new born baby against various illnesses that may afflict them, according to UNICEF and the WHO. Every year, about 260,000 children die at birth in Nigeria and that is the second highest number of infant deaths in the world. This alarming figure calls for all hands to be on deck and for measures to be taken for women to be able to breastfeed their children during the first six months after their birth. The number of children who die under the age of five is 128 per 1,000 live births and these deaths are as a result of malaria, pneumonia or diarrhoea which could have been avoided if they were properly breastfed which would boost their immunity. North-east Nigeria is currently recording the highest burden of acute child malnutrition since 2016.

With the 2022 World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) which runs through the the first week of August with the theme, ’Step Up for Breastfeeding: Educate and Support’ is being celebrated in association of the WHO and the UNICEF. The message is to help to influence government of countries to allocate increased resources to protect, promote and support breastfeeding policies and programmes, especially mothers in vulnerable and emergency settings where safety and other issues such as lack of clean water and proper hygiene could prevent them from properly breastfeeding their children.

The aim of the week, according to a joint statement by UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell and the Director General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, is to ensure that breast milk is clean and safe, and provides the energy and nutrients an infant needs for the first few months of life. Also, the week-long activities are to educate mothers so as to help them properly breastfeed their children. This will translate to a reduction in infant mortality. In Nigeria, the exclusive breastfeeding rate is 29 per cent, meaning that over 70 per cent of infants in Nigeria are denied the aforementioned benefits of breast milk in their formative years. Part of the background to this is that only nine per cent of organisations have a workplace breastfeeding policy, indicating that mothers lack the enabling environment to optimally breastfeed their babies.

The results are high stunting rates of 37 per cent of children Under-5, of which 21 per cent are severe, and wasting among children under 5 years of age (seven per cent). They continue to present severe consequences for the child. However, both UNICEF and the WHO said, “Breastfeeding also acts as a baby’s first vaccine, protecting them from common childhood illnesses. “Yet the emotional distress, physical exhaustion, lack of space and privacy, and poor sanitation experienced by mothers in emergency settings mean that many babies are missing out on the benefits of breastfeeding to help them survive.

“Fewer than half of all newborn babies are breastfed in the first hour of life, leaving them more vulnerable to disease and death. And only 44 per cent of infants are exclusively breastfed in the first six months of life, short of the World Health Assembly target of 50 per cent by 2025.

After the first six months of exclusive breastfeeding, the infants are also supposed to continue getting breast milk along with other food for about two years to enable the child to grow up healthily and well balanced. “Breast milk is supposed to continue to provide up to half or more of a child’s nutritional needs during the second half of the child’s first year. “Early initiation of breastfeeding, within one hour of birth, protects the newborn from infectious and chronic diseases, and reduces newborn mortality.

It facilitates emotional bonding of mother and baby and has a positive impact on the duration of exclusive breastfeeding,” the statement reads. That is why UNICEF and WHO are calling on governments, donors, civil society, and the private sector to step up efforts to: prioritise investing in breastfeeding support policies and programmes, especially in fragile and food insecure contexts; equip health and nutrition workers in facilities and communities with the skills they need to provide quality counselling and practical support to mothers to successfully breastfeed; protect caregivers and health care workers from the unethical marketing influence of the formula industry by fully adopting and implementing the International Code of Marketing of Breast Milk Substitutes, including in humanitarian settings; and implement family-friendly policies that provide mothers with the time, space, and support they need to breastfeed.”

