News

Exclusive breastfeeding rate rises to 29%

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Nigeria has recorded an improvement in the rate of excluding breastfeeding, rising from the previous 17 per cent in 2013 to 29 per cent in 2018, according to data in the Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS, 2013; 2018).

A joint statement issued by the Executive Director of UNICEF, Henrietta Fore and the Director General of the World Health Organisation(WHO), Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, however stated that this 29 per cent rate of exclusive breastfeeding in the country, still falls significantly below the target of 50 per cent set by the World Health Assembly to be achieved in 2025 and the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target for 2030.

The statement was issued to mark the World Breastfeeding Week, which is commemorated globally in the first week of August.

“This year’s World Breastfeeding Week, under its theme ‘Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility’ is a time to revisit the commitments made at the start of this year by prioritising breastfeeding-friendly environments for mothers and babies, ” the duo stated.

According to them, “While there has been progress in breastfeeding rates in the last four decades – with a 50 per cent increase in the prevalence of exclusive breastfeeding globally – the COVID-19 pandemic highlights the fragility of those gains.”

“In many countries, the pandemic has caused significant disruptions in breastfeeding support services, while increasing the risk of food insecurity and malnutrition.”

The statement showed that the percentage of children who were breastfed within one hour of birth in Nigeria (42 per cent) remains less than 50 per cent. “Breastfeeding rates in Nigeria reduced with age – 83 per cent of the children are breastfed up to one year, while 28 per cent are breastfeeding till two years.

Furthermore, it was shown that the proportion of children who are not breastfeeding increases with age.

They said, “This year’s World Breastfeeding Week, under its theme ‘Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility’ is a time to revisit the commitments made at the start of this year by prioritising breastfeeding-friendly environments for mothers and babies.”

They urged countries to ensure the International Code of Marketing of Breastmilk Substitutes – established to protect mothers from aggressive marketing practices by the baby food industry – is fully implemented by governments, health workers and industry.

“Ensuring health care workers have the resources and information they need to effectively support mothers to breastfeed, including through global efforts such as the Baby-friendly Hospital Initiative, and guidelines on breastfeeding counselling.

“Ensuring employers allow women the time and space they need to breastfeed; including paid parental leave with longer maternity leave; safe places for breastfeeding in the workplace; access to affordable and good-quality childcare; and universal child benefits and adequate wages.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

APC chieftain, Daniel Okeke, hails Reps Spokesman, Benjamin Kalu, at 50

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Chief Daniel Okeke (Mezie Abia) has described the Spokesman of the House of Representatives and member of House of Representatives (Bende federal constituency), Hon. Benjamin Kalu as an outstanding federal legislator by all standards. Commending the celebrant for his intellectual dexterity, political capacity and […]
News Top Stories

New political force emerges

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

…vows to rescue Nigeria from lacklustre political elite Agbakoba, Na’Abba, Utomi, Ezekwesili, Falana, 34 others coalesce Some eminent Nigerians under the aegis of Pan Nigerian Consultative Political Front have formed an alliance to rescue the country from what they described as “exploitative grip of a lacklustre leadership.” They include former Speaker of the House of […]
News

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 years imprisonment over George Floyd’s murder

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A Minnesota judge sentenced Derek Chauvin to 22 1/2 years in prison Friday for the murder of George Floyd — a punishment that exceeds the state’s minimum guidelines but falls short of prosecutors’ request of a 30-year sentence. As he issued the sentence, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill said Chauvin will be credited for the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica