News

Exclusive: How military aborted Boko Haram terrorists’ planned use of mercenaries to thwart peaceful Christmas celebration.

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Exclusive: How military aborted Boko Haram terrorists’ planned use of mercenaries to thwart peaceful Christmas celebration.

According to multiple sources, it has been revealed that there was a failed attempt by the Boko Haram group to disrupt the Christmas celebrations in parts of North-East Nigeria, including the Federal Capital Territory.

It was stated that some mercenaries from some of the francophone countries attempted to smuggle their way into Nigeria posing as cattle rearers and was meant to use the grazing routes to infiltrate parts of the country to detonate bombs and carry out other dastardly acts during the Christmas celebrations.

A top intelligence source who pleaded anonymity revealed that the Nigerian Army intensified its operations on major routes along the Lake Chad Basin fringes that have been notorious for camping remnants of Boko Haram elements.

“You know the Chief of Army Staff was in the theatre of operations during the yuletide period, and he practically took control of the command and structure. He emphasized the need to prevent the Boko Haram terrorists or their associates from gaining access to Nigeria. This made the Army conduct a search and rescue operation around the major routes from Doron Baga and other entry and exit points from Lake Chad Basin region.”

The source further added that operational strategy paid off as attempts by some suspicious elements to gain access to Nigeria was thwarted, and they retreated to the Francophone countries.

“We are lucky to have had a peaceful Christmas celebration because the troops were able to neutralize these elements at the point of gaining entry to Nigeria. Of course, these are associates of Boko Haram because, from all indications, most of them are not Nigerians that posed as cattle rearers.”

This fact was also corroborated by a military source who was amongst those that led the clearance operations during the yuletide season. He stated that the Boko Haram group attempted to fill their decimated ranks to cause havoc in the country.

“We got credible intel on the suspicious gathering of people on one of the islands in Lake Chad, and upon investigations, it was discovered that the Boko Haram group were converging and receiving these elements. The game-changer was the fact the COAS was in the command and control centre, and he authorized for a search and rescue operation around the entry points in the Lake Chad Basin region.” He said.
He further added that “The operation was highly successful because the Boko Haram group and their associates could not gain access to Nigeria. The few on the Nigerian side waiting to lead those coming were repealed by troops who engaged them in a fierce gun battle. We had some casualties because the terrain was rough, but there was no death recorded.”

It was also discovered that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai was in the theatre of operations throughout the Christmas period with the troops and commanded most of the operations. A source in the know of events confided in this medium that the Chief of Army Staff’s presence indeed boosted the morale of the troops, hence the successes recorded during the Christmas celebrations.

“The Chief of Army Staff in his characteristics manner was in the trenches with the troops. This has become a constant feature over the years. He does this year in and year out, which allows him to have a one-on-one with troops. This year, he practically took over the command structure and authorized operations that saw to the peaceful Christmas celebrations.”

“There was a mini feast with troops in celebration of the Christmas in the trenches. Most Nigerians do not know that the Chief of Army Staff sometimes leads operations himself whenever he is in the trenches. And as a soldier, when you see your COAS leading, your confidence level increases and your psychological state. And we must agree that these two are necessary ingredients in warfare.”

He further stated that the Boko Haram group relies on external support to carry out attacks as their ranks have been severely decimated.

“Boko Haram can’t launch any serious attack in Nigeria. They have been using third-party sources to plant landmines in routes where the Nigerian Military constantly patrols. They also recruit willing people from neighbouring countries to pose as pastoralist to detonate IEDs in communities and places where they are a large gathering of people.”

“This was what they attempted to do during the Christmas celebrations but for the intervention of the Nigerian Army that thwarted and neutralized their operations and this was largely why we experienced a peaceful Christmas celebration around the country. If not, it would have been a different story altogether.”

All attempts to reach the Director of Army Public Relations were unsuccessful as his known mobile numbers were unreachable.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Prepare for PTF’s exit, NGF tells govs

Posted on Author Reporter

  Onyekachi Eze, Abuja   The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has challenged state governments to prepare to take ownership of the COVID-19 response, especially with the expected winding up of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 by the end of this month. President Muhammadu Buhari appointed the 12-member task force in March this year […]
News

NNPC: We’ve 2bn litres of fuel to last 60 days

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, has assured motorists of availability of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) revealing that the corporation has more than 60-day sufficiency of petrol in its various strategic depots across the country. In a press release by the corporation’s Group General Manager, Group Public […]
News

NCDC confirms 667 new COVID-19 infections as A’Ibom records highest daily toll

Posted on Author Reporter

  After close to one week without any COVID-19 infection, Akwa Ibom has recorded its highest daily toll with 17 new cases on Friday. This is the second time in June that the state has confirmed new cases; before the update for June 19, the last time the state confirmed new COVID-19 cases was June […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica