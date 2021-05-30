News Top Stories

Exclusive: Insurgency, others: CoAS summons commanders, GOCs

Barely 48 hours after his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), Maj-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, is set to receive briefings from Principal Staff Officers (PSOs), Commanders, General Officers Commanding, as well as other strategic senior officers.

 

According to highly-placed military sources, the briefings will prepare the ground for the changes that are expected in the next few weeks.

 

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the operational briefings to the COAS, will lay the foundation for the anticipated changes. Until his appointment, Yahaya was the Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, the military platform driving the counter-insurgency and counterterrorism war in the North East.

 

Speaking on the immediate preoccupation of the Army Chief, one of the sources, said: “Operational issues first, and then ensuring that he gets his own team, if he doesn’t agree (or is not comfortable) with the team on ground’.

 

The source, who spoke in confidence, said: “He has to rejig and make sure he puts the right people in the right places, according to his vision, to get the right people to get the work done. “There will be some changes, certainly.

 

“He will receive briefings from Principal Staff Officers (PSOs), Commanders, GOCs, and others.

 

“He will take his decisions based on the briefings received”. Another dependable source, who spoke in similar vein, urged the three-star General to focus on ending the insurgency besetting the North East.

 

It was his contention that once that was achieved, the growing insecurity in the country would have been addressed, largely.

 

He said: “If the new CoAS’ can end the insurgency in the North East, then the problem of insecurity in the country would have been solved.

