Exclusive interview with Jesse McInnes

In the fast-paced, technology-driven world of today, it is more critical than ever to adapt and evolve with the uncertain. When it comes to taking advantage of the digital boom, Jesse McInnes got a head-start sooner than most others.

It pays significantly to discover your passions and options as young as possible, and Jesse McInnes realized that early on. He started exploring his entrepreneurial appetite at a young age, and developed skills and values that brought him to become one of the youngest, most successful entrepreneurs and investors in Australia at the age of 22.

From being passionate about business even back in his high school days, Jesse McInnes found great opportunities in the digital space. He started his business at the young age of 21, which is now a million-dollar digital marketing company leveraging on the ever-expanding and evolving world of technology. Jesse’s 7-figure business, IG Flourish, is an innovative and adaptive digital agency focusing on building partnerships. His skill and drive to adapt to the changes in the business world propped his start-up to success, where most competitors fail to ride through the changing algorithms.

In addition to his business acumen, Jesse McInnes has also been strategically investing in Bitcoin since 2013. He’s made millions in crypto, and now, he’s running a monthly cryptocurrency mentorship program to share his expertise in investing in digital currencies. Having studied the crypto industry for almost a decade, he has the know-how of the ins and outs of the market.

As an entrepreneur, Jesse takes high regard in making worthwhile connections. According to him, using leverages to his benefit, like connections and valuable networks, has helped him achieve the success he has today. Jesse also shared a piece of advice for all who want to pursue a career in the business world. He explained that choosing a business partner can make or break an enterprise, so choose wisely. A good business partner can be the single greatest asset you can have, as per Jesse.

Intending to scale the already successful business and investments he founded at such a young age, Jesse McInnes is also passionate about giving back in enormous ways. Here’s wishing Jesse all the best for his future endeavors!

