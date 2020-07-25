Arts & Entertainments

Execute looters of public funds, Atuma tells National Assembly

A Nigerian arts and entertainment executive based in Canada, Pascal Atuma has advised the National Assembly to consider passing a bill that would execute any public officer who loots public finds by firing squad.

Atuma, who is also the CEO Tabic Records limited, VP Tabic Inc Nigeria and Tabic Inc Canada, recommended this through his social media handle on Friday.

He stated that since prison sentence has proved ineffective in stopping the impunity in corruption, killing looters by firing squad will instil fear and discourage such flagrant abuse of public trust like the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) saga.

“I honestly recommend an amendment bill or law to be considered by the National Assembly for execution by firing squad for public officers who loot Public funds. Prison sentences have proved ineffective lately. Firing squad will instil fear and discourage such flagrant abuse of public trust like the NDDC and EFCC sage which the country have been enmeshed with lately,” he said.

He also pleaded with other celebrities to use their social media platforms to campaign against looting of public funds and stop supporting crooked politicians for meal tickets and peanuts.

“It’s a shame that the country is burning and our colleagues are busy posting rubbish on social media. Are you guys really happy with the situation in our country or you’re posting fake happiness to keep your fans happy? Nigeria is burning, burning right in our eyes and the Nigerian stars who ate from these crooked politicians can’t say a word because they have sold their soul for peanuts. Peanut mentality and lack of vision is a disease, very shameful!”

“This NDDC saga should be the last straw. If we don’t capitalize on this and fight these criminals now, then when? When? When they loot the country to death? The masses are already suffering. How much more do we want them to suffer before we fight the greedy devilish morons?” he said.

